“Won’t be asked to host SNL again”: Twitter reacts as Woody Harrelson criticizes Big Pharma’s COVID-19 response

The controversial opinions that Woody Harrelson expressed on Covid-19 and vaccination during the February 25 episode of Saturday Night Live have drawn criticism from viewers.
The 'five-time' host Harrelson rambles about the 'craziest script' he has ever read. He got sidetracked by talking about his weed consumption and took a minute to thank his manager and the shop in West Hollywood for transporting it. Before discussing his stance on the vaccine debate, he also talked about drinking.
While talking about the 'script,' Woody Harrelson explains:
“So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”
He continues:
“I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do dr*gs? I do that voluntarily all day.”
His unexpected vaccination controversy monolog left fans confused, and a number of them took to Twitter to discuss their opinions on his rambling.
Twitterati torn between their love and confusion for Woody Harrelson and his speech
Just a few minutes after the sketch show aired, Saturday Night Live viewers took their stance on Twitter to side with or against what Woody Harrelson said on the show.
Many loved the way Harrelson stood up and talked about dr*gs and the weed industry concerning his consumption. They praised him for his efforts in discussing the anti-vaccination argument and said that the audience didn't appreciate his jokes enough.
Elon Musk was one of them too:
A different set of viewers, on the other hand, were surprised to see Harrelson talking about anti-vaccination conspiracy theories and openly discussing his stance on such a controversial issue.
Harrelson received his five-timer club jacket despite the controversy he sparked.
Woody Harrelson was honored with his 'Five-Timers Club' jacket at the end of SNL, despite his controversial remarks
The audience cheered loudly as the actor from Man from Toronto revealed that it was his fifth time hosting the show. However, to his disappointment, no one appeared when he reached out for the jacket.
He moved on to his monolog. Once the rambling ended, Harrelson extended his arms as a signal that he was ready to get his five-timer jacket, but once again, no one showed up. Harrelson seemed confused and ended his monolog by saying that there would be no SNL five-timer club jacket for now.
Kenan Thompson entered the stage with a jacket at that precise moment. While it was clear that Harrelson was reaching out, Kenan Thompson moved forward and handed the coat to musical guest Jack White instead.
After a few minutes, Scarlett Johansson made a surprise cameo on stage at Studio 8H and gave the long-awaited, prestigious navy jacket to Woody Harrelson, much to his surprise and relief.