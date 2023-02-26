“Won’t be asked to host SNL again”: Twitter reacts as Woody Harrelson criticizes Big Pharma’s COVID-19 response

The controversial opinions that Woody Harrelson expressed on Covid-19 and vaccination during the February 25 episode of Saturday Night Live have drawn criticism from viewers.

Robby Starbuck @robbystarbuck 🏼 🏼 Have a feeling Woody Harrelson won’t be asked to host SNL again. Based. Have a feeling Woody Harrelson won’t be asked to host SNL again. Based. 👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/XmjNGvra98

The 'five-time' host Harrelson rambles about the 'craziest script' he has ever read. He got sidetracked by talking about his weed consumption and took a minute to thank his manager and the shop in West Hollywood for transporting it. Before discussing his stance on the vaccine debate, he also talked about drinking.

While talking about the 'script,' Woody Harrelson explains:

“So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over.”

He continues:

“I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do dr*gs? I do that voluntarily all day.”

Kirbinsane @Kirbinsane WOODY HARRELSON DID WHAT WOODY HARRELSON DID WHAT

His unexpected vaccination controversy monolog left fans confused, and a number of them took to Twitter to discuss their opinions on his rambling.

Twitterati torn between their love and confusion for Woody Harrelson and his speech

Just a few minutes after the sketch show aired, Saturday Night Live viewers took their stance on Twitter to side with or against what Woody Harrelson said on the show.

Many loved the way Harrelson stood up and talked about dr*gs and the weed industry concerning his consumption. They praised him for his efforts in discussing the anti-vaccination argument and said that the audience didn't appreciate his jokes enough.

Leigh @Leighbee0 @nbcsnl So far, this is one of the best snl that I've seen in a LONG time. I love Woody. He gives no f's. Agree or disagree, you've got to respect it. Love him @nbcsnl So far, this is one of the best snl that I've seen in a LONG time. I love Woody. He gives no f's. Agree or disagree, you've got to respect it. Love him 😂😅

Brother Logan @TheManNBlakk @nbcsnl All the people who willingly took the cartel drugs …..are mad about him joking about it…..? I’d say don’t take the drug and stick to weed but too late @nbcsnl All the people who willingly took the cartel drugs …..are mad about him joking about it…..? I’d say don’t take the drug and stick to weed but too late

Deep Trade Search @Deeptradesearch @nbcsnl Interesting how all the vax and boosted are so sensitive about any little bit of inference, even when vaccines aren’t mentioned. Maybe if you get you 7th shot it will start working soon @nbcsnl Interesting how all the vax and boosted are so sensitive about any little bit of inference, even when vaccines aren’t mentioned. Maybe if you get you 7th shot it will start working soon 😂

Blackpill Apostle @gadolic @nbcsnl The same people saying the vax joke wasn’t funny are the same people that will laugh at the 750,000th trump joke, keep that same energy @nbcsnl The same people saying the vax joke wasn’t funny are the same people that will laugh at the 750,000th trump joke, keep that same energy

Nunya... @NazzyN21 @nbcsnl Right on! Someone had to say it as it is!! Drug cartels of the world bought up all the politicians and the media! Truth hurts isn't it ?? @nbcsnl Right on! Someone had to say it as it is!! Drug cartels of the world bought up all the politicians and the media! Truth hurts isn't it ??💣💉💥

Elon Musk was one of them too:

A different set of viewers, on the other hand, were surprised to see Harrelson talking about anti-vaccination conspiracy theories and openly discussing his stance on such a controversial issue.

Danny Armstrong @DArmstrong44 Woody Harrelson before walking out to do his SNL Monologue:

Woody Harrelson before walking out to do his SNL Monologue: https://t.co/1KUlVspp30

Lt. Uhura @LtUhura2017

Not the best way to sell me a movie. @nbcsnl He's gone antivax, huh?Not the best way to sell me a movie. @nbcsnl He's gone antivax, huh? 😒 Not the best way to sell me a movie.

Mark @quigonsmith Bit rich for Woody Harrelson to rant about vaccines given some of the shit he's put into his body over the years Bit rich for Woody Harrelson to rant about vaccines given some of the shit he's put into his body over the years

Christoph Rehage @crehage WTF was this Woody Harrelson shit? WTF was this Woody Harrelson shit?

Harrelson received his five-timer club jacket despite the controversy he sparked.

Woody Harrelson was honored with his 'Five-Timers Club' jacket at the end of SNL, despite his controversial remarks

The audience cheered loudly as the actor from Man from Toronto revealed that it was his fifth time hosting the show. However, to his disappointment, no one appeared when he reached out for the jacket.

He moved on to his monolog. Once the rambling ended, Harrelson extended his arms as a signal that he was ready to get his five-timer jacket, but once again, no one showed up. Harrelson seemed confused and ended his monolog by saying that there would be no SNL five-timer club jacket for now.

Kenan Thompson entered the stage with a jacket at that precise moment. While it was clear that Harrelson was reaching out, Kenan Thompson moved forward and handed the coat to musical guest Jack White instead.

After a few minutes, Scarlett Johansson made a surprise cameo on stage at Studio 8H and gave the long-awaited, prestigious navy jacket to Woody Harrelson, much to his surprise and relief.

