"His refusal to get vaccinated is not heroic, it's irresponsible"- Tennis fans on Twitter react to John McEnroe's comments on Novak Djokovic not being able to play in the US Open

Former World No. 1 John McEnroe recently criticized the US vaccination laws and demanded their modification so Novak Djokovic could compete.
The Serb won the seventh Wimbledon championship of his career on Sunday after defeating Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3), but it does not appear that he will carry that enthusiasm into the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. After the victory, Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, said he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine in time for the US Open in September.
This implies that Novak Djokovic won't participate at the 2022 US Open unless the regulations put in place by the American government are changed before the end of August.
John McEnroe vouched for Djokovic to compete in the US Open and slammed the politicians for getting in the way.
"These politicians are getting in the way too much – they did it in Australia." McEnroe said. "Let the guy come in and play in the US. I mean come on. This is ridiculous. You can agree to be tested. There’s got to be a way around this."
In light of McEnroe's comments, tennis fans on Twitter slammed the Serb for not getting vaccinated. Some of them also labeled his actions as "not heroic" and utterly "irresponsible".
"Novak Djokovic should follow the rules set by the various countries pertaining to Covid. He may not like the rules, but they aren't irrational. And his refusal to get vaccinated isn't heroic, it's irresponsible," one fan wrote.
"Rule applies to everyone so does on him. Why should 'he' get special advantage!! That's not a fair call. It's 'he' the main reason for him not able to play the US open. He takes a decision which has consequences, so he has to face them. Stop making him victim," another account posted.
"The vaccine did its job and helped you not get more sick. Just because you DGAF doesn’t mean the families of the MILLIONS of dead don’t. SOME vaccinated people will still die, but the point of vaccination is to reduce the chances of dying, which it does very effectively," another user wrote.
"If the US decided to remove the restrictions for everyone, that’s one thing. Making an exception for one guy to come play tennis would be allowing the politicians to “get in the way.” Djokovic is a tennis player. That’s all. He doesn’t deserve an exception," another fan tweeted.
"I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated"- Novak Djokovic
After winning his fourth consecutive Wimbledon championship, Novak Djokovic made it very clear that he has no plans to get the COVID-19 vaccination and that he will not be competing in the US Open unless the restrictions are lifted.
"I am not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated," Djokovic said. "So the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption."
"I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I don't know. I don't have much answers there," he added.