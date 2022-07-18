"COVID vaccines cause heart damage and that is the last thing that an athlete can possibly risk, he has clearly made the right choice" - Dr Peter McCullough on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has chosen to remain unvaccinated despite him having to miss out on several tournaments, including the Australian Open where he is a nine-time champion.

Djokovic, who defended his Wimbledon title earlier this month, is now just one short of Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles but faces the prospect of not being permitted to take part in the upcoming US Open as well as next year's Australian Open tournaments on account of his vaccination status.

American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has asserted that there is enough medical evidence to show that the COVID-19 vaccines cause heart damage that can prove to be detrimental to an athlete.

Speaking to Dave Martin on NTD News, Dr McCullough went on to add that there could also be damage to the skeletal muscles, nerves and the brain after taking the COVID vaccine.

"The COVID-19 vaccines, all of them, in the medical literature, there are over 200 papers, they all cause heart damage and that is the last thing that an athlete can possibly risk," he said.

"Heart damage can lead to heart failure or tragically, sudden death. He has clearly made the right choice and the vaccine injuries extend beyond the heart. There can be damage to the sleketal muscle, the nerves, the brain, so much of what an elite tennis player is, is at risk when they take a COVID-19 vaccine," he added.

TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz



He’s not pushing his views on anyone else, so no one should be pushing theirs on him. Respect his choice. Jelena Djokovic @jelenadjokovic @BenRothenberg You are creating a very judgmental narrative that fits your agenda. He is simply choosing what’s best for his body. If he is not playing because of making that choice, he is fine with it. @BenRothenberg You are creating a very judgmental narrative that fits your agenda. He is simply choosing what’s best for his body. If he is not playing because of making that choice, he is fine with it. It’s really simple on the Novak Djokovic vaccination thing: His body, his choice.He’s not pushing his views on anyone else, so no one should be pushing theirs on him. Respect his choice. twitter.com/jelenadjokovic… It’s really simple on the Novak Djokovic vaccination thing: His body, his choice. He’s not pushing his views on anyone else, so no one should be pushing theirs on him. Respect his choice. twitter.com/jelenadjokovic…

Dr. McCullough chose to elaborate on his disclosure by highlighting that a paper published on NCAA athletes has proven that they have a lower rate of COVID-19 than the general student population.

"They shouldn't have any more restrictions than the general public. There was a paper published from NCAA athletes on testing that was done on a routine basis. The athletes have a lower rate of COVID-19 than the general student population," he stated.

Novak Djokovic sticks to his stance, hopes that US Government allows him to play

Djokovic with the 2021 US Open runner-up trophy

Despite the risk of falling behind in the all-important Grand Slam race, Novak Djokovic has maintained an unwavering stance about vaccination.

Speaking to the media after his Wimbledon triumph, the Serb reiterated that while he was unwilling to take the jab, he hoped that the US Government would either alter or tweak the rules to enable him to take part in the last Grand Slam of the year.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption. I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I don't know. I don't have much answers there," he said.

Great Reset (Delete) The Globalist Matrix /Eng/Fr @ResetTheMatrix #Djokovic

"I was never against vaccination but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body...The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can" "I was never against vaccination but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body...The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can" #Djokovic"I was never against vaccination but I've always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body...The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can" https://t.co/tGVhBeNFFs

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far