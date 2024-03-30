Cyndi Lauper's show at London's Royal Albert Hall: Tickets and all you need to know

Cyndi Lauper's Royal Albert Hall show is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2024. The upcoming performance at the prestigious venue in London, UK will be the singer's first UK performance in eight years and the first in said venue since 1996, respectively.

The singer announced the new show on March 28, 2024, via a post on her official Instagram page, stating:

"I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour, I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing Hey Now Girls Just Wanna Have Fun in all my glory!."

The singer continued:

"I had a blast. And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me."

Tickets for the show are currently available in limited numbers from the official Royal Albert Hall website or Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at an average of £299.95 along with processing fees and service taxes.

The re-sale tickets will be available from the official re-sale ticket partner, Twicket, which aims to reduce price scalping and hikes by providing a platform at the

More details on Cyndi Lauper's Royal Albert Hall show

Cyndi Lauper will perform some of her most iconic songs at the upcoming show, including Time After Time, True Colors, and Girls Just Want To Have Fun. The singer will be accompanied by a full band during her performance which is open to anyone over 5 years old, with the venue recommending that anyone below that age not be brought to the concert.

The full setlist and performance details are not available as of the writing of this article. Interested patrons may keep an eye on the aforementioned official website of the venue for further details.

Aside from her upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall, Cyndi Lauper will also perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2024 Pyramid Stage, where the singer will appear alongside a lineup also featuring Coldplay, Michael Kiwanuka, and Janelle Monae, among others.

The singer will also perform on the World Stage at RockinRio Festival 2024 on September 20, 2024. Alongside the singer, the stage will also feature performances by Katy Perry, Iveta Sangalo, and more.

Cyndi Lauper started her career as a member of Blue Angel, an American band featuring Lauper and saxophonist John Turi. The band did not last long, and after the band broke up, Lauper went solo with her career.

After signing with Portrait Records, the singer released her debut studio album, She's So Unusual, on October 14, 1983. The album went on to become her most successful album to date, with an Album of the Year nomination at the 1985 Grammy Awards. The singer also won the Best New Artist award at the same award ceremony.

The singer also won several Cashbox Magazine awards, including the Pop Album Awards: Top Female Vocalist Award, and the Top Female Artist Award at the Billboard Music Awards for the album.

Aside from her solo music work, Cyndi Lauper is also known for her Broadway cast album for the musical Kinky Boots, which was released on May 28, 2013. The album won the Best Musical Theater Album at the 2014 Grammy Awards and peaked at number 51 on the Billboard 200 album chart.