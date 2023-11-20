 When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 tickets go on re-sale? Prices and all you need to know

Glastonbury Festival is the largest music festival in the UK and is set to be back for its 52nd edition in 2024 from June 26, 2024 to June 30, 2024. The festival, held at the Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, in England, UK, has not yet announced its lineup.

Tickets for the festival were initially expected to go on sale on November 2, 2023, but were subsequently delayed to November 16, 2023, for the coach package tickets and November 19, 2023, for the general tickets. The two categories of tickets sold out in twenty-five minutes and an hour respectively.

Patrons who have not been able to get a ticket for the festival still have a chance at grabbing a ticket. The Glastonbury Resale tickets will go on sale from mid-April 2024, after the deadline for full payment of regular tickets has passed.

Resale tickets will have the same price as original tickets i.e., £355 plus processing fees and can be accessed from the festival's official website. Tickets are available only for those who register and are typically in high demand, so patrons must keep a close eye on the Glastonbury Festival website for further ticket resale details.

More on Glastonbury Festival 2024

While not much is known about the lineup for the Glastonbury Festival 2024, the recent criticism leveled at the festival for its all-male headliners has led to a pledge by the organizer of the festival and daughter of its founder, Emily Eavis, to induct two female headliners for its 2024 edition:

Next year’s festival should see two women headline, one confirmed, one close, and both of them Glastonbury first-timers.

The organizer added that the inclusion of a diverse headliner lineup is significantly more difficult, stating:

"It’s top of our agenda, and it probably makes it a bit harder because we’ve decided to make that important to us. To be honest, sometimes it’s easier to keep your head down."

While exactly who will be the female headliners at the Glastonbury 2024 festival has not been revealed, the top billing for possible headliners currently is with Madonna and Rihanna as well as possibly Dua Lipa. In a recent statement on her official Instagram regarding the lineup speculation, the organizer stated:

"As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing at Glastonbury. We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it’s still changing every day."

The other major acts expected to be at Glastonbury Festival 2024 include the rock bands Coldplay and Arctic Monkey, as well as Foo Fighters and Pulp. Also expected to be there in the lineup are Harry Styles and Beyonce. The festival's main lineup will be revealed later this year and early next year.