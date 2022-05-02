×
Create
Notifications

DaBaby and Gary Prager drama explained as rapper shares video of alleged assault victim using N-word

The rapper shared a video where Gary Prager can be heard shouting the N-word (Image via Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
The rapper shared a video where Gary Prager can be heard shouting the N-word (Image via Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Feature

DaBaby recently shared a video of himself on April 30 related to the lawsuit he is currently facing. It shows plaintiff Gary Prager pacing back and forth on the grounds of the site where the alleged beating took place in December 2020. The latter can also be heard screaming n*****s in anger.

The rapper’s caption stated:

The caption also said:

“These are the type of people y’all validate & let assassinate DaBaby’s character.”

The singer mentioned that Prager spat on his face, although the same is not visible in the video.

DaBaby and Gary Prager’s feud explained

The singer reportedly hit Gary Prager in December 2020 (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The singer reportedly hit Gary Prager in December 2020 (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The musician, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was charged with felony battery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on April 30. The charge emerged from an incident in December 2020 where a rental property owner, Gary Prager, accused Kirk of hitting him and knocking out his tooth.

Prager filed a lawsuit against the star in 2021, and the latter’s manager alleged that he and his associates rented one of Prager’s properties for a private vacation with no more than nine people.

youtube-cover

Prager stated that DaBaby agreed in writing that he would not bring additional guests or use the house for commercial purposes. However, the 30-year-old reportedly hosted 40 people and a commercial film crew at the property to shoot a music video for his signee Stunna 4 Vegas.

Gary claimed that he was attacked while trying to enforce capacity rules. He later mentioned that the artist and his associates vandalized the house and left after stealing several valuable items.

Another man named Thankgod Awute has also been charged alongside Jonathan. Prosecutors claimed that Awute was Kirk’s cohort in crime and was hit with felony robbery charges.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

The Cleveland, Ohio, native released his debut studio album Baby on Baby in 2019, followed by the second studio album, Kirk, the same year. His third studio album, Blame It on Baby, was released in 2020. All three albums have topped the Billboard charts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी