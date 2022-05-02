DaBaby and Gary Prager drama explained as rapper shares video of alleged assault victim using N-word

DaBaby recently shared a video of himself on April 30 related to the lawsuit he is currently facing. It shows plaintiff Gary Prager pacing back and forth on the grounds of the site where the alleged beating took place in December 2020. The latter can also be heard screaming n*****s in anger.

“These are the type of people y’all validate & let assassinate DaBaby’s character.”

The singer mentioned that Prager spat on his face, although the same is not visible in the video.

DaBaby and Gary Prager’s feud explained

The singer reportedly hit Gary Prager in December 2020 (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The musician, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was charged with felony battery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on April 30. The charge emerged from an incident in December 2020 where a rental property owner, Gary Prager, accused Kirk of hitting him and knocking out his tooth.

Prager filed a lawsuit against the star in 2021, and the latter’s manager alleged that he and his associates rented one of Prager’s properties for a private vacation with no more than nine people.

Prager stated that DaBaby agreed in writing that he would not bring additional guests or use the house for commercial purposes. However, the 30-year-old reportedly hosted 40 people and a commercial film crew at the property to shoot a music video for his signee Stunna 4 Vegas.

Gary claimed that he was attacked while trying to enforce capacity rules. He later mentioned that the artist and his associates vandalized the house and left after stealing several valuable items.

Another man named Thankgod Awute has also been charged alongside Jonathan. Prosecutors claimed that Awute was Kirk’s cohort in crime and was hit with felony robbery charges.

The Cleveland, Ohio, native released his debut studio album Baby on Baby in 2019, followed by the second studio album, Kirk, the same year. His third studio album, Blame It on Baby, was released in 2020. All three albums have topped the Billboard charts.

