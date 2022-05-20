Dad roasted for burning $3500 Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets over vaccine requirements

A dad has been roasted online after he shared a video of himself apparently burning his daughters’ $3,500 Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets over the event’s vaccine requirement. In the video, he can be seen asking the viewers to take a stand and says that the tickets want to control him by asking him to put the vaccine in his body.

Posting his video online, the man said:

"Mums, dads, kids, teens, there comes a point in life where you got to take a stand. Take a stand a stand for your values. It’s not always the easiest thing to do. You don’t have to be right but start taking a stand for what’s right."

Here is the video of the man burning Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3500:

Walter Masterson @waltermasterson

Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop😂 https://t.co/evyI5CbAOD

Netizens react to the man burning Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets

After the man posted the video of him burning the concert tickets, people took to Twitter criticising his actions. Some even noted that most tickets are online these days, and that it was hard to believe that the man would burn $3500 worth of tickets. Some also pointed out that attendees get a notification about vaccine requirements while purchasing concert tickets.

Scarlet Nick @FearlessRiOT Walter Masterson @waltermasterson

Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop😂 https://t.co/evyI5CbAOD Olivia and her team still got his $3,500 regardless. He really thought he did something? twitter.com/waltermasterso… Olivia and her team still got his $3,500 regardless. He really thought he did something? twitter.com/waltermasterso… https://t.co/dB45NjkgLn

Paul Shmitt 🏴‍☠️ @tickawayday @patriottakes This is BS; nobody uses paper tickets. He either resold them or went to the concert. @patriottakes This is BS; nobody uses paper tickets. He either resold them or went to the concert.

Mitch Gerads @MitchGerads

• You’ve already given them $3,500

• Without vacc proof you wouldn’t have been let in anyway.

• You’ve literally accomplished nothing. PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. https://t.co/10dixdiu9q • Sir, those are print-outs.• You’ve already given them $3,500• Without vacc proof you wouldn’t have been let in anyway.• You’ve literally accomplished nothing. twitter.com/patriottakes/s… • Sir, those are print-outs.• You’ve already given them $3,500• Without vacc proof you wouldn’t have been let in anyway.• You’ve literally accomplished nothing. twitter.com/patriottakes/s…

Tennesseine 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine @Tennesseine



“Man Burns Tickets He Already Paid For to Protest Science, Proving He’s No Fan of Math Either.” @patriottakes Headline:“Man Burns Tickets He Already Paid For to Protest Science, Proving He’s No Fan of Math Either.” @patriottakes Headline:“Man Burns Tickets He Already Paid For to Protest Science, Proving He’s No Fan of Math Either.”

Water Ale @waterale twitter.com/waltermasterso… Walter Masterson @waltermasterson

Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop😂 https://t.co/evyI5CbAOD Sir, if you give those tickets to me, I PROMISE I WILL USE ERM I MEAN DISPOSE OF THOSE TICKETS ACCORDINGLY. #OliviaRodrigo Sir, if you give those tickets to me, I PROMISE I WILL USE ERM I MEAN DISPOSE OF THOSE TICKETS ACCORDINGLY. #OliviaRodrigo twitter.com/waltermasterso…

Jeff with a G ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @jgallant_wb @waltermasterson I’m not sure he understands that he’s already handed over the money. Next time just light $3500 in cash on fire and tell us how you feel about the vaccine. Skip the middle man @waltermasterson I’m not sure he understands that he’s already handed over the money. Next time just light $3500 in cash on fire and tell us how you feel about the vaccine. Skip the middle man

ⒸⓇⒶⒾⒼ @AnAverageGatsby @MadAndy44 @Jane57Lisa @waltermasterson Whatever, he posted the video to get a reaction then reprinted the tickets and went to the show. @MadAndy44 @Jane57Lisa @waltermasterson Whatever, he posted the video to get a reaction then reprinted the tickets and went to the show.

Prince John Of Prince John 🇺🇦 🇵🇸 @PFansiar



Man burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets to shove it in the concert organiser's face



Man burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets that he already paid to the organisers to prove his point



Man sure is smart PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 @patriottakes A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. https://t.co/10dixdiu9q Man buys $3,500 worth of @oliviarodrigo concert ticketsMan burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets to shove it in the concert organiser's faceMan burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets that he already paid to the organisers to prove his pointMan sure is smart twitter.com/patriottakes/s… Man buys $3,500 worth of @oliviarodrigo concert ticketsMan burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets to shove it in the concert organiser's faceMan burns $3,500 worth of concert tickets that he already paid to the organisers to prove his pointMan sure is smart twitter.com/patriottakes/s…

Aus @austhebear twitter.com/waltermasterso… Walter Masterson @waltermasterson

Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop MAGA paid $3500 for Olivia Rodrigo tickets then burns them in protest.Oh no! Stop😂 https://t.co/evyI5CbAOD Why not just burn 3.5k in cash and skip the buying the tickets step? Then at least you’re not like paying the person you’re trying to boycott? Cause they can just fill those seats and make extra money lol Why not just burn 3.5k in cash and skip the buying the tickets step? Then at least you’re not like paying the person you’re trying to boycott? Cause they can just fill those seats and make extra money lol 😂 twitter.com/waltermasterso…

The man received support from Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who called the man a hero.

Lake shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption:

"Watch this! Doug is a hero. We can’t let Hollywood influencers try to control our children or force people to get a vaccine against their will. Thank you, Doug, for being a strong patriotic American and a great father."

(Image via Twitter / @PatriotTakes)

Why did the man burn Olivia Rodrigo’s concert tickets?

The man appears to be against vaccinations, as he pointed out, saying:

"You’re looking at $3,500 in concert tickets to a concert that wants to control me, that wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies. And the bottom line is, create a life that you are in personal control of what goes into your body.”

He further added:

"Don’t get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you’re meant to do in the life you’re meant to do, in the life you’re meant to lead. Take a stand folks."

Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Sour tour, which will continue through July 7. She recently won seven Billboard awards in categories including Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top New Artist.

She also won several Grammys this year for categories including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.

Edited by Somava