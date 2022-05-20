Dad roasted for burning $3500 Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets over vaccine requirements

A dad has been roasted online after he shared a video of himself apparently burning his daughters’ $3,500 Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets over the event’s vaccine requirement. In the video, he can be seen asking the viewers to take a stand and says that the tickets want to control him by asking him to put the vaccine in his body.
Posting his video online, the man said:
"Mums, dads, kids, teens, there comes a point in life where you got to take a stand. Take a stand a stand for your values. It’s not always the easiest thing to do. You don’t have to be right but start taking a stand for what’s right."
Here is the video of the man burning Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3500:
Netizens react to the man burning Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets
After the man posted the video of him burning the concert tickets, people took to Twitter criticising his actions. Some even noted that most tickets are online these days, and that it was hard to believe that the man would burn $3500 worth of tickets. Some also pointed out that attendees get a notification about vaccine requirements while purchasing concert tickets.
The man received support from Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who called the man a hero.
Lake shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption:
"Watch this! Doug is a hero. We can’t let Hollywood influencers try to control our children or force people to get a vaccine against their will. Thank you, Doug, for being a strong patriotic American and a great father."
Why did the man burn Olivia Rodrigo’s concert tickets?
The man appears to be against vaccinations, as he pointed out, saying:
"You’re looking at $3,500 in concert tickets to a concert that wants to control me, that wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies. And the bottom line is, create a life that you are in personal control of what goes into your body.”
He further added:
"Don’t get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you’re meant to do in the life you’re meant to do, in the life you’re meant to lead. Take a stand folks."
Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her Sour tour, which will continue through July 7. She recently won seven Billboard awards in categories including Top Female Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Song Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top New Artist.
She also won several Grammys this year for categories including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour.