Daddio trailer 2024: Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn's upcoming film shines bright following Madame Web's setback 

Sony Pictures recently released the trailer for Daddio, the upcoming film stars Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn as the main leads. The film was first showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival last year and revolves around a transformative taxi ride.

Directed by Christy Hall, the movie features Dakota Johnson as a passenger and Sean Penn as a cab driver. Johnson and Penn also serve as producers of this project.

The recently released Dakota Johnson movie, Madame Web has not performed well in terms of box office earnings and ratings. As per Bloomberg, the movie earned only $26 million and received a 13% score on Rotten Tomatoes. This makes it the lowest-opening movie based on a Marvel character.

Unlike Madame Web, Daddio is anticipated to be a success.

The plot of Daddio starring Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn

In the film, Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn take center stage as the only two cast members, creating an intimate and almost theatre-like environment in the iconic New York yellow cab. The movie shows a taxi ride from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport to the heart of Manhattan, making it a unique two-hander with Johnson as the passenger and Penn as the cab driver.

The synopsis for Daddio on IMDb reads:

"A woman taking a cab ride from JFK engages in a conversation with the taxi driver about the important relationships in their lives."

In a conversation with Collider published on September 17, 2023, Director Christy Hall talked about Dakota and Sean taking on the lead in Daddio. She said:

“They really delivered the play because they’re both theater people. Sean’s been on Broadway; he worked with Sam Shepherd for many years, originating a lot of his work in San Francisco. Dakota did theater before she became the glorious movie star that she is. So we just kind of treated it like a play.”

The Mandalorian's "Volume" technology for the film

Daddio stands out for its innovative use of "Volume" technology from The Mandalorian. As per TechCrunch, the production team used a sound stage where footage was projected onto high-resolution LED panels surrounding the cab. Anamorphic lenses were used to create a vintage look, adding authenticity to the film's visuals.

Director Christy Hall's views on the film

Daddio is Christy Hall's first full-length feature film. She previously talked about Sean and Dakota putting their faith in her. In her conversation with Collider, Hall said:

“This being my first feature, I’ve raised my hand for a few of my scripts and I, a lot of times, was told no. I really needed people to surround me, and Sean and Dakota, they put their faith in me, they put their faith in this script, and they said, ‘No, Christy is the one to direct this, and we’re going to help her push this boulder up the mountain.’”

In the same conversation, Hall talked about how the idea of Daddio originally started out as a play. She said:

"I wanted to do a theater in the round, black box, and then have the cab slightly turning. And you don't notice it at first, but wherever you're sitting, you get to see him from her perspective or vice versa, and that's kind of the thematics of the front seat/back seat spirit of the film. So I think it would have played really beautifully on stage."

Chrisy Hall has previously worked on the coming-of-age comedy I Am Not Okay With This.

According to Collider, Daddio will hit the theaters this summer.

