"There was a way to say this without being a creep": Fans appalled by Sean Penn's controversial anti-AI comment

Sean Penn is the latest Hollywood star to speak out against the use of Artificial Intelligence to recreate human art in cinema, something that has been one of the major concerns of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which plans to stop studios from owning the actors' likeness for future use.

While many actors have directly and indirectly spoken about this, including big shots like Brian Cox and Ron Perlman, Sean Penn seems to have taken a different route in expressing his opinion by stating a hypothetically controversial statement in a recent interview with Variety.

Penn reportedly said:

“So you want my scans and voice data and all that. OK, here’s what I think is fair: I want your daughter’s, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now.”

He continued,

“It’s not about business. It’s an indecent proposal. That they would do that and not be taken to task for it is insulting. This is a real exposé on morality — a lack of morality.”

While the context of the quote did not seem peculiar in any form, fans were quite shocked to hear this statement from Penn, who is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood.

Sean Penn fans shocked by the actor's comment against Artificial Intelligence

Sean Penn's huge fanbase burst out in shock on social media platforms like Twitter shortly after Discussing Film posted the actor's comment on AI.

While it seems that his point was something completely different, the way he delivered it left fans in a state of shock and disgust, with many calling out the actor for using such a derogatory comparison to drive his point home.

It seems that it will take some time for fans to wrap their heads around the controversial comment from their favorite actors unless Sean Penn clarifies anything about why he said what he did.

Sean Penn’s documentary Superpower premieres on Paramount+ on September 18.