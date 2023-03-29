Dairy Queen Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger: Ingredients, nutritional facts, and all you need to know

With the introduction of the new Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger, Dairy Queen is serving up traditional backyard barbecue flavors to its customers this year.

For a limited time during the summer of 2023, individuals can get their hands on the new Backyard Bacon Ranch burger. They can also purchase the Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush at participating Dairy Queen (DQ) locations around the country.

Dairy Queen Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger ingredients

The brand-new Backyard Bacon Ranch Signature Stackburger comes in a soft, toasted bun and is topped with two 1/3-pound patties of 100% seasoned real beef, two slices of melted white Cheddar cheese, house-made Hidden Valley Ranch dressing, applewood-smoked bacon, crispy golden onion rings, and honey BBQ sauce.

Here are the nutritional values added to the item:

820 calories

459 calories from fat

51 grams of fat

19 grams of saturated fat

1900 milligrams of sodium

53 grams of carbs

15 grams of sugar

38 grams of protein

Together with the brand-new Stackburger, participating Dairy Queen restaurants are now serving the new Summertime Sunset Twisty Misty Slush, a drink that will transport customers to an exotic summer destination.

Below are the nutritional facts about the item:

220 calories

0 grams of fat

35 milligrams of sodium

55 grams of carbs

53 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

The Summertime Sunset Twist Misty Slush is an icy, slushy drink with layers of strawberry, mango, and kiwi flavors.

Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich is once again available at some Dairy Queen locations in Lent

The crispy breaded Wild Alaskan Pollock filet in Dairy Queen's Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich is topped with lettuce and tartar sauce and placed on a warm, toasted baguette. While prices may vary, the local DQ offers the seasonal fish sandwich for a suggested price of $5.49.

Through the Lenten season of 2023, customers can find the Alaskan Fish Sandwich at a few Dairy Queen stores across the nation.

Back in November, Dairy Queen introduced the brand-new Spicy Patty Melt

On October 31, 2022, the sizable Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt made its debut on the menu. The ingredients included a whole quarter pound of 100% pure beef, two slices of pepper jack cheese, Jalitos (mild, lightly breaded jalapenos), fresh lettuce, and a tangy jalapeño ranch sauce spread on Texas toast.

To complement the popular new Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt, participating Dairy Queen locations in Texas also served the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard as the Blizzard of the Month in November 2022.

In brief about the Dairy Queen brand

In 1938, in Moline, Illinois, J.F. McCullough and his son Alex invented a delicious dairy treat known to millions as Dairy Queen soft serve. McCullough's invention laid the groundwork for the current brand, which includes more than 5,700 locations in the United States, Canada, and numerous other countries in Europe, Central America, the Far East, and the Middle East.

Dairy Queen sells a wide range of goods, including the Brazier brand of hot treats in addition to its DQ soft serve options. The company is the top seller of soft frozen dessert products worldwide.

