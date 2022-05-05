Summertime Season 3 takeaway: A colorful portrayal of complex romantic relationships

Summertime Season 3 finally premiered this May 4, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Francesco Lagi and Lorenzo Sportiello, the Italian romantic drama series has gained quite a popularity for its depiction of love and the complications that come with it.

Season 3 of Summertime stars the show's regulars, including Rebecca Coco Edogamhe as Summer, Ludovico Tersigni as Alessandro "Ale" Alba, Amanda Campana as Sofia, Giovanni Maini as Edo, and Andrea Lattanzi as Dario.

It is safe to say that Season 3 will take viewers on an even deeper emotional journey where the lead characters will be seen making difficult choices and finding their true selves.

Without further ado, let's dig deep and see how the story unfolds in Season 3.

A major takeaway of Summertime Season 3: Complex and emotion heavy

The storyline of Summertime Season 3 makes the audience feel for all the lead characters as they are seen going through so many complex emotions and confusions regarding their romantic relationships, friendships, and even themselves.

The lead character of the story, Summer, will get a bit out of her shell as she tries to write songs and performs in front of a large crowd when encouraged by Luca.

When it comes to romantic relationships, she has difficulty completely moving on from Ale. However, she is also beginning to develop a strong connection with Luca.

Summer's relationship with Sofia also sees a lot of ups and downs, and they both take a step back from rekindling their friendship. However, they both realize how much they care about each other in the end. Subsequently, things became normal again between the two.

While Luca continues to encourage Summer to pursue singing, she is still a bit afraid to take that step. In the end, she is seen agreeing to Sofia's proposal to visit Jonas in Australia.

Ale is also confused about his feelings for both Summer and Lola. Summer persuaded Ale to sort things out with Lola. Ale was also coping with the aftermath of the accident and was a complete mess at the beginning of Season 3.

However, later on, he realizes his passion for traveling and decides to take a long boat journey. In the end, Lola is seen coming with Ale on the journey.

Dario and Rita's relationship also saw upheaval when Rita disclosed that she had kissed Stefano. Dario is heartbroken and decides to end things with Rita. Later on, Rita realizes what Dario meant to her and how beautiful their relationship was.

When Rita confesses to Dario about her love for him and their relationship, Dario gives another chance to their relationship, and they come back together.

Edo is seen going through a difficult situation as he has lost all his money and couldn't bring himself to his parents, to tell the truth. He is also seen struggling with his emotions.

Hence, Season 3 of Summertime, without a shred of doubt, is emotionally heavy and portrays the complex relationships of the lead characters quite evidently.

Catch Summertime Season 3, currently streaming on Netflix, from May 4, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar