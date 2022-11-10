Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt: Availability, ingredients, and more explored

The launch of the new Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt at certain locations has revamped its menus across Texas.

Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas, which are celebrating 75 years in the Lone Star state, are welcoming gathering places where customers can enjoy exquisite treats and food and make lasting memories. By browsing dqtexas.com/anniversary, customers may post their favorite anecdotes and pictures about any of their local DQ restaurants in Texas.

The Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt is a new tangy addition to the menu

The enormous Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt made its debut on the menu on October 31. It is prepared with a full quarter pound of 100% pure beef, two slices of pepper jack cheese, jalitos (aka mild, lightly breaded jalapenos), fresh lettuce, and a zesty jalapeno ranch sauce poured on Texas Toast.

However, on Texas menus, Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt is only accessible till November 27. Last week, 600 stores in the Lonestar State offered the Spicy Patty Melt as part of a test run.

Apart from that, participating Dairy Queen locations in Texas will also be serving the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard as the Blizzard of the Month in November 2022 in order to complement the hot new Dairy Queen Spicy Patty Melt.

Dairy Queen @DairyQueen Say hello to the legend. That’s the @oreo Hot Cocoa BLIZZARD Treat, that’s the legend. Say hello to the legend. That’s the @oreo Hot Cocoa BLIZZARD Treat, that’s the legend. https://t.co/lwoGxUYNUj

Dairy Queen added two delightful shakes to their menu in the Fall

Dairy Queen is marking the arrival of fall by releasing two new treats. This season, the shake vendor is adding a new Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection and a Caramel Mocha Chip Shake to its menu.

Dairy Queen @DairyQueen Satisfy your most indulgent fall cravings with the NEW Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and HEATH Caramel Brownie Cupfection. Satisfy your most indulgent fall cravings with the NEW Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and HEATH Caramel Brownie Cupfection. https://t.co/G1qi7p0XLj

The Caramel Mocha Chip Shake contains milk, the company's well-known vanilla soft-serve ice cream, caramel, coffee, and a chocolate-covered cone. It is then topped off with whipped cream. The Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection is a delectable dessert that combines hot fudge, caramel, brownie bites, pieces of the Heath candy bar, and a vanilla soft serve.

Both delicacies are currently available nationwide. This is in addition to the return of the company's seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and three new fall Blizzard flavors.

More about Dairy Queen

DQ restaurants in Texas are a leader in the quick-service restaurant sector due to their creative treats and meals as well as their distinctive restaurant concepts. The nonprofit Texas Dairy Queen Operators' Council is made up of Dairy Queen franchisees that are present in Texas.

The Council creates the advertising and marketing strategies for Texas-based Dairy Queen franchisees, manages the Texas Country Foods menu, and oversees supply and distribution for the state's roughly 600 DQ locations. Over 600 DQ restaurants in Texas are part of the approximately 7,000 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries that make up the Dairy Queen franchise system, which is owned by American Dairy Queen Corporation.

Poll : 0 votes