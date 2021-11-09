Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14: Dali shocked to hear father’s final words in Tae Jin’s office, can she find the truth?

Dali and Cocky Prince episode 14, saw Dali (Park Gyu Young) realize the truth about her ex-fiance Tae Jin. The episode saw Dali confess her feelings to Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae) and the two began to date. It was cheesy, yet heartwarming to see the two finally get together, but things took a turn for the worse very soon.

Dali continued to be pursued by Tae Jin in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14. He is the same man who abandoned her for being an orphan, but now wants her back in his life after she was adopted into a rich family. This time, he was ready to do worse damage if it meant that Dali would choose him over Moo Hak.

Dali and Moo Hak get cornered by Tae Jin in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14

In an attempt to get Dali to see that he was the most powerful person in her social circle, Tae Jin engineered plans. He first planted a person to complain against Moo Hak's company, and saw to it that the complaint reached the right office. Very soon, prosecutors and investigators flooded Moo Hak's office to collect evidence in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14.

This came after Moo Hak and his family were accused of colluding with an assembly man to manipulate the price of plots surrounding the museum that Dali worked at. The said region requires the green belt marking to come down in order for it to be redeveloped. Tae Jin's SEGI was behind the whole deal and was also the company that worked behind the scenes to get the green belt marking to come down in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14.

However, Dali was unaware of any of this. It was only when Tae Jin blackmailed her indirectly did she understand the veiled comment. He told her in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14, that staying with Moo Hak would do neither of them any good. He added that Dali should give up on momentary and flimsy love for something more stable.

She didn't concede to his terms and Tae Jin reacted by making a move against Moo Hak. Dali wanted Tae Jin to stop attacking her boyfriend and she tried to convince him to do so when she visited his office in Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14. What happened instead was that she ended up overhearing her father's final words.

On the day that Dali's father died, Moo Hak's brother was present too. He wanted the investment money back urgently, so he visited the director for the same. He witnessed the final moments of Dali's father and also recorded the events that unfolded that night in detail.

When Moo Hak could think of nothing to do to defend his company, it was his step-brother that had sent Tae Jin in the video. He had a bargaining chip, and now was the right time to use it. Tae Jin opened the clip sent by Moo Hak's brother in Dali's presence and that's how the event of Dali and Cocky Prince, episode 14, came to take place.

