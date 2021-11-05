Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13: Does Tae Jin believe Dali will give up on Moo Hak for the art museum?

Tae Jin manipulated Dali (Park Gyu Young) from the very beginning and he continued it in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13. He abandoned her five years ago for being adopted. He was insecure about his position within the SEGI group and needed a partner who would cement his position. However, Dali’s truth could have hurt him.

So he was cold hearted and broke up with her despite her father getting down on his knees. In Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13, he accepted that all of it was a huge mistake. He claimed that he regretted his decision and stacked up excuses one after another. He then stated that it would be best for Dali to return to him.

He seemed certain that the only way out of the mess that he had engineered was to accept him in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13. He saw that she got close to Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae) and did not want to take a chance. So he pushed hard, and manipulated a case against the former director of the Cheongsam Museum — Dali’s father — to see Dali struggle.

He believed that he could save her in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13, and it would repair their broken relationship. Dali, however, was sure that she did not want to return to Tae Jin.

Why did Dali avoid Moo Hak if she refused Tae Jin’s offer in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13?

In fact, when Tae Jin proposed marriage to her, she rejected him in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13 and told him that she was in love with someone else. She also explained that the situation that she was in did not mean that she would return to him. However, Tae Jin seemed confident that the two of them would end up together. In fact, he claimed that there was no other way out for her.

Of course, Dali was not aware in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13 of his involvement in her father’s death or the fake claims that have been made about him being a druggie. She doesn’t understand the magnitude of the problem that she and Moo Hak may get into. It wasn’t until Tae Jin voiced his concerns for Moo Hak’s well-being did it strike her that she could prove to be problematic to Moo Hak’s life.

There is also the fact that she was attacked by Moo Hak’s stepmother for affecting their business with assemblyman An Sang Tae. She recalled how much Moo Hak gave up to out the truth behind assemblyman An Sang Tae’s interest in the land surrounding the museum.

He had put his family at risk for her, and in return, she felt that she was incapable of doing anything else in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13. So she decided that she wanted to return the money that he had used to invest in the museum. Initially, Moo Hak was unhappy because the debt seemed to be the only connection between the two of them.

He was also anxious after Dali left with Tae Jin in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13, instead of driving to work with him. He was not certain that her feelings for him were as deep as his for her. In all the confusion, when Dali went out of contact with him and her orphanage friend Woo Tak, Moo Hak flipped. The first thing he told her when he found her lost and alone outside the city was that he was sorry.

Dali had lost her way while attempting to meet up with an artist and her phone was out of battery. She was unable to get in touch with anyone. This time, her cousin was on the run and going by his past actions, he was not beyond attacking her. So Moo Hak’s worry was valid.

It did unintentionally bring Dali and him closer in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13. It also led to clarity about Dali’s decision. She wanted to be an equal in their relationship. Her debt to Moo Hak left her in an uncomfortable position, and that is exactly what she wanted to be rid of. Will Tae Jin let them off easily after Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 13?

