Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12: Will Dali be forced to join hands with Tae Jin and break up with Moo Hak?

Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12 saw Tae Jin act out exactly the way the audience expected him to. When he saw Dali (Park Gyu Young) and Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae) get close, his jealousy took over. He wouldn’t allow someone like Moo Hak to distance him from Dali.

As someone who came from old money, Tae Jin assumed that people such as Moo Hak, who worked their way up the class ladder, were beneath him. In keeping with this, he decided to go ahead with his plan to shut the museum down, even if it hurt Dali in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12.

After all, she was being swayed by a man who was not worthy of her.

What did Tae Jin do to force Dali into a corner in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12?

It is ironic that Tae Jin believed himself to be worthy, especially considering he abandoned her in the past after learning that she was adopted into the Cheongsang family.

Tae Jin started by attacking Dali’s dead father. He got Si Hyung to give a false statement about Dali’s father being a drug addict. He also handed police a video file of the former museum director removing satchels of drugs from the back of paintings in his museum. This was when he discovered Si Hyung’s stash of drugs.

However, things are twisted now. There is no way to prove his claims as false since Dali’s father did not get an autopsy. Coupled with that, he was cremated as his family wanted to offer him a peaceful send-off. Of course, the one person who found all of this to be extremely suspicious was Moo Hak.

He did voice it out to Dali’s brother, Won Tak in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12. Won Tak is a cop and Moo Hak hoped that an investigation would help in exposing the truth. Instead, everyone was surprised when a warrant was sent out to confiscate everything of importance from Cheongsang Museum.

Of course Dali is forced into a corner in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12, since all the artists who had exhibited their work wanted out. They did not want to be associated with a museum that was at the center of a drug scandal.

This didn't just put her museum at risk, but her father’s reputation was also being questioned. The only solution for her is to join hands with Tae Jin in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12 .

Of course this would mean that she would have to break things off with Moo Hak. The man had just realized his love for Dali and had left his family behind for her. Dali’s decision will break his heart, but she has no other option but to take Tae Jin’s hand for help in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12.

It must also be noted that Moo Hak’s family is now caught in a trap. One that would allow Tae Jin to stop them from doing the food business. The only hope Moo Hak has is for his step brother to reveal what he had witnessed on the night of Dali’s father’s death.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, chances are low after Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 12.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul