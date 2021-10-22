Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 9: Tae-jin manipulates Da-li, tries to create a rift between her and Moo-hak

Episode 9 of Dali and the Cocky Prince saw Tae-jin do his best to create a misunderstanding between Dali (Park Gyu-young) and Moo-hak (Kim Min-jae). Over a period of time, Tae-jin had noticed that Dali was beginning to trust Moo-hak. However, Tae-jin himself was still uncomfortable around him.

Tae-jin did not believe that Moo-hak was someone he should befriend. He believed that he was petty for mentioning money in every conversation. He also found Moo-hak’s honest take on businesses and money distasteful. He also felt that Moo-hak did not match Dali’s class in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 9.

Why did Tae-jin want Moo-hak away from Dali in Dali and the Cocky Prince?

Tae-jin is frustrated that Dali did not fall in line with his plan to get back together in the ninth episode of Dali and the Cocky Prince. It is ironic, considering he was the one who broke things off in the past. He had left her days before their wedding without even giving her a proper reason.

Dali’s father had even begged Tae-jin to reconsider for the sake of his daughter. Unfortunately, nothing worked out and Dali left for the Netherlands to study art. After her return, Tae-jin hoped to get back with her as he had planned years ago.

So when Moo-hak came between them in Dali and the Cocky Prince, Tae-jin then decided to nip the problem in the bud. That is why he spoke to Dali about how Moo-hak’s family had bad intentions involving her museum. He explained that they had bought certain portions of land around the museum and were in touch with others who want to take advantage of her father's absence.

Of course, Moo-hak himself is unaware of his family’s plan and is in the process of investigating their interests as well. Will Dali believe him though? This is something that the show will reveal in the next episode.

Is Tae-jin connected to Dali’s father’s death in Dali and the Cocky Prince?

The reasons for his break-up with Dali were not revealed in episode 9, but it may have something to do with his father.

This can be seen from how he promptly divorced his wife and returned to Dali after the death of his father, as if he was waiting for it to happen. There is also an indication that Tae-jin may be connected to Dali’s father’s death as well in Dali and the Cocky Prince, episode 9. The night that Moo-hak’s brother had visited Dali’s father to talk about investments, he was killed by a man.

Contrary to most fans' suspicions, it was not Dali’s cousin. Shi-young did come home to apologize to his uncle the same day, but the killer was clearly someone else. As of now, he seemed to be the most suspicious of all characters in the show. It is highly possible that he pursued the museum and the land surrounding the museum to redevelop the area. The next episode may shed more light on this matter.

