Damian Lewis announces 2024 UK tour and second album: New dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Damian Lewis has announced more dates for his 2024 UK tour, which is now scheduled to be held from March 8, 2024, to March 28, 2024, in venues across mainland UK. The tour is in support of the singer-actor's debut studio album, Mission Creep, which was released on June 16, 2023.

Alongside the new tour, the singer also announced the sequel to his debut album, stating in a general press statement on Thursday, January 18, 2024,

“I’ll be playing my album Mission Creep, sure, but also sneaking in songs from my second album, which will be out later this year. That’s right: new year, new pants, new songs. See you there."

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase via the link on the singer's official social media, his linktree, or via individual venue sites. These are priced at an average of £35 plus processing fees, depending upon venue and ticket category choice.

Damian Lewis 2024 UK Tour dates

Damian Lewis released his debut studio album, Mission Creep, on June 16, 2023, via Decca Records. The album's chart figures are not available, but it has been praised by critics.

In a general press statement on August 21, 2023, the singer-actor elaborated on his feelings on the appraisal of his album, stating:

“I’ve been blown away by the critical response to Mission Creep, and I hope everybody likes it as much as the critics seem to. All written by me and produced by my friend Giacomo Smith, with one or two favourite tracks thrown in as covers."

The full list of dates and venues for the Damien Lewis 2024 UK Tour is given below:

March 8, 2024 - Fletcher, United Kingdom at Trading Boundaries

March 10, 2024 - Southend on Sea, United Kingdom at Palace Theater

March 20, 2024 - Oxford, United Kingdom at O2 Academy Oxford

March 22, 2024 - Watford, United Kingdom at Watford Palace Theater

March 24, 2024 - Stroud, United Kingdom at Sub Rooms

March 25, 2024 - Poole, United Kingdom at Lighthouse at Poole's Centre for the Arts

March 27, 2024 - Norwich, United Kingdom at Epic Studios

March 28, 2024 - Cambridge, United Kingdom at Junction 1

More on Damian Lewis and his career

Damian Lewis started his career as an actor. He had his first major role in the 2003 science-fiction horror film Dreamcatcher, directed by Lawrence Kasdan. The actor starred as the character of Gary "Jonesy" Jones, aka Mr. Gray.

The actor had his first major TV break when he played the role of Major Richard Winters in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, which tells the story of the E Company of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division in the Allied Invasion of WW2, from D-Day to Victory Day in 1945.

The actor subsequently went on to star as Soames Forsyte in the British slice-of-life drama series The Forsyte Saga, which chronicles the life of the titular family in the late Victorian and early Edwardian eras between 1870-1920.

Damian Lewis subsequently played the role of Nicholas Brody in the American espionage thriller series Homeland from 2011 to 2014, starring opposite Claire Danes and Morena Baccarin. The role won the actor the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2012 Emmy Awards.