Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian UK tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & more

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian UK Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 13, 2024, to July 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour will be a follow-up to the 2023 tour of the same name.

The new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Ipswitch, London, Nottingham, Woking, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram account of Plant.

Tickets for the tour will be available on January 19, 2024, at 10:00 am BST. The prices of the tickets have not been announced as of yet. Once announced, these can be purchased from the Gigs ST website page for the tour or via the links on the singer's social media.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian UK tour 2024 dates

Robert Plant and Suzi Dian started their Saving Grace tour in 2019, making round trips around the UK nearly every year. The last Saving Grace performance was held on November 23, 2023, at Victoria Hall in Stoke City, UK.

The full list of dates and venues for the Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace featuring Suzi Dian UK tour 2024 is given below:

March 13, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Bristol Beacon

March 14, 2024 – Ipswich, Scotland at Regent

March 17, 2024 – London, UK at Palladium

March 18, 2024 – Tunbridge, UK at Wells Assembly Halls

March 20, 2024 – Peterborough, UK at New Theatre

March 21, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Royal Concert Hall

March 23, 2024 – Hastings, UK at White Rock Theatre

March 24, 2024 – London, UK at Royal Albert Hall

March 26, 2024 – Liverpool, UK at Philharmonic Hall

March 27, 2024 – Sheffield, UK at City Hall

March 29, 2024 – Blackburn, UK at King Georges Hall

April 30, 2024 – Harrogate, UK at Royal Hall

May 1, 2024 – Stockton, UK at Globe

May 3, 2024 – Coventry, UK at Warwick Arts Centre

May 4, 2024 – Cheltenham, UK at Cheltenham Jazz Festival

July 23, 2024 – Southend, UK at Cliffs Pavilion

July 24, 2024 – Woking, UK at New Victoria Theatre

More about Robert Plant and his music career

Robert Plant started his career with the band Led Zepplin. The band had their best success with their fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV, which was released on November 8, 1971. The multi-diamond-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the UK album chart.

After the disbanding of Led Zepplin, the singer moved towards a solo career, releasing his debut album, Pictures at Eleven, on June 25, 1982. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart.

The singer then collaborated with Jimmy Page as part of the duo Page and Plant and released the album No Quarter on October 31, 1994. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Australian album chart.

More recently, Robert Plant collaborated with singer Alison Krauss and released the album Raising Sand on October 23, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Norwegian album chart as well as at number 2 on the UK and Swedish album charts.