Robert Plant Saving Grace UK tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, & more

Robert Plant's Saving Grace has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 1, 2023, to November 23, 2023, in venues across the UK. The concert tour is a continuation of the Saving Grace series, which first started in February 2019.

The singer announced the latest Saving Grace tour will feature special supporting performances by Taylor McCall via a post on his official Instagram account.

Tickets for the tour will be available on August 18, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet and could be purchased from Gigs and Tours' official Saving Grace page.

The tour will start in Brighton and end in Stoke City

Robert Plant and Saving Grace will bring new music to their UK tour. Later this year, at an unannounced date, the band will release their new single, As I Roved Out.

Joining the singer and his band on tour will be Canadian singer-songwriter Taylor McCall. The full list of dates and venues for the Robert Plant Saving Grace UK tour is given below:

November 1, 2023 – Brighton, UK, at Brighton Dome

November 2, 2023 – Guildford, UK at G Live

November 5, 2023 – Birmingham, UK, at Symphony Hall

November 7, 2023 – Bournemouth, UK, at Bournemouth Pavilion

November 8, 2023 – Cardiff, UK St David's Hall

November 11, 2023 – Manchester, UK, at Lyric Theatre - The Lowry

November 13, 2023 – Oxford, UK, at New Theatre

November 16, 2023 – Basingstoke, UK, at Anvil

November 17, 2023 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange

November 19, 2023 – Grimsby, UK, at Grimsby Auditorium

November 20, 2023 – Gateshead, UK at Sage Gateshead, Sage One

November 22, 2023 – Bradford, UK, at St George's Hall

November 23, 2023 – Stoke City, UK, at Victoria Hall

Saving Grace consists of Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey, and Matt Worley on instruments, and Suzi Dian and Robert Plant on Vocals. Suzi Dian is also known for her collaboration with the Portuguese band Anjos.

Robert Plant's debut solo album was released in 1982

Robert Plant began his career with the rock band Led Zeppelin, achieving commercial stardom with the band's eponymously titled fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV, which was released on November 8, 1971. The album has a diamond certification in the US.

After the breakup of Led Zeppelin, the singer embarked on a prolific solo music career, starting with his most successful solo project, Pictures at Eleven, which was released on June 25, 1982. The album was a chart-topper on the Canadian album chart and had multiple diamond sales certifications.

The singer also found success with his post-Led Zeppelin collaborations, particularly with singer-songwriter Alison Krauss. The duo released the album, Raising Sand, on October 23, 2007. The album received critical acclaim and was a commercial success with multiple diamond sales certifications.