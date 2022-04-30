Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon kids: All about their family as couple separate after 39 years of marriage 

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon have decided to go their separate ways after 39 years of marriage. However, they will remain "legally married" and co-parent their children.

The couple announced their decision through an official statement to People:

"After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners. This is our choice in loving friendship."

TheTealMango @the_tealmango #DonnaDixon Dan Aykroyd and his wife of 39 years Donna Dixon have decided to go their separate ways, noting they still maintain a 'loving friendship.' #DanAykroyd Dan Aykroyd and his wife of 39 years Donna Dixon have decided to go their separate ways, noting they still maintain a 'loving friendship.' #DanAykroyd #DonnaDixon https://t.co/Yx54zojV3q

Aykroyd and Dixon met on the set of Doctor Detroit in 1983 and tied the knot the same year. The couple went on to star in Twilight Zone: The Movie, Spies Like Us, The Couch Trip, and Exit To Eden together.

The pair shares three daughters Danielle (32), Belle (28), and Stella (24).

All about Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon's family

Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon share three children together (Image via Getty Images)

Dan Aykroyd was born to parents Lorraine Helene Marie and Peter Hugh Aykroyd. His father was a civil engineer and policy adviser to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau while his mother worked as a secretary.

His brother, Peter Aykroyd, was also an actor, comedian, and writer. Prior to his marriage to Donna Dixon, Dan Aykroyd was briefly engaged to Carrie Fisher.

Donna Dixon was born to Earl Dixon, who owned a nightclub called Hillbilly Heaven in Lorton, Virginia, in the U.S. She married Dan in 1983 shortly after meeting him on the set of Doctor Detroit. Aykroyd opened up about his wife while speaking to the Tampa Bay Times in 2014.

During the interview, Aykroyd spoke about the reasons why he was fascinated by his wife:

"You gotta find the right person — look them in the eye, have them look back, and know their soul. She's a Southern woman who is understanding and doesn't mind dealing with the boys from time to time. I call her the White Goddess. And I'm the Green Demon."

The pair were together for 39 years before they recently decided to separate while maintaining their "legally married" status. Despite their mutual separation, the couple has decided to maintain a "loving friendship."

Their eldest daughter Danielle Aykroyd is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist, better known by her stage name Vera Sola.

Their second daughter Belle Aykroyd is also an actor and model. Dixon and Aykroyd are also parents to a third daughter Stella.

