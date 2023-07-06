Dan Sultan 2023 Australian tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Australian singer-songwriter Dan Sultan has thrilled his fans with news of an upcoming Australian tour and the release of a new track from his highly anticipated self-titled album.

The tour, scheduled for September and October, will feature the talented vocalist WILSN, assuring Australian fans of a captivating and unforgettable musical experience.

The musician has announced three upcoming performances to promote his upcoming album, which is slated for release on Friday, August 18.

Dan Sultan has also unveiled a new track titled Ringing In My Ears, in support of the tour, giving fans a taste of what to expect from his upcoming album and tour. The song inspired by the scenic hinterland of Northern New South Wales, captures Sultan's unique blend of heartfelt lyrics and soulful melodies.

Dan Sultan’s Australia tour will begin in Brisbane and end in Melbourne

Dan Sultan will kick off the tour with his concert in Brisbane, scheduled to take place on September 30, 2023. After performing in Brisbane, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Melbourne concert on October 21, 2023.

The following are the dates and venues for the tour:

September 30, 2023: Princess Theatre, Brisbane

October 13, 2023: Sydney Town Hall

October 21, 2023: Melbourne Recital Hall

The tickets for the tour are in Presale mode via the official website, while general sales are not yet announced by the artist. Fans can stay updated with ticket information and other details by visiting Dan Sultan's Official website.

Dan Sultan is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist known for his debut album Homemade Biscuits

Dan Sultan is an Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist. Sultan's music seamlessly combines rock, soul, and roots, showcasing his exceptional vocal prowess and captivating stage presence.

Sultan released his debut album, Homemade Biscuits, independently in 2006. The album received critical acclaim and helped establish him as a promising artist. However, it was his second album, Get Out While You Can, released in 2009, that gained him wider recognition.

The album reached the top 50 on the ARIA Albums Chart and earned him four nominations at the ARIA Music Awards.

Dan Sultan has continued to make waves in the music industry, releasing several more albums that have captivated listeners worldwide. Notably, his albums Blackbird (2014) and Killer (2017) showcased his growth as an artist, with introspective and heartfelt lyrics that struck a chord with audiences. His ability to create meaningful and resonant music has solidified his reputation as a true musical force.

Sultan has also received numerous accolades and awards throughout his career. His notable achievements include winning the ARIA Award for Best Male Artist in 2010 and the Best Rock Album Award for his album Blackbird in 2014. He has also been recognized with several National Indigenous Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Blackbird.

Sultan's soulful and powerful vocals have earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, making him a true musical icon. With his heartfelt music, he has established himself as one of Australia's most respected and celebrated artists, connecting deeply with audiences and leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

