Dancing Queens season 1 release date and air time on Bravo

Dancing Queens, Bravo’s upcoming reality show about competitive dancing will take viewers behind the scenes. The show is set to feature six dancers, Colette, Marotto, Donie Burch, Faelle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta, and Sabrina Stasser as they pour their time and energy into competing in Pro-Am dance competitions.

The press release states:

"In the ballroom, they maintain their composure, but behind the scenes, the women are willing to sabotage their frenemies in the name of competition, even going as far as poaching pro partners for a chance to win. These dancers share an obsession with winning, no matter the cost.”

Tune in on Tuesday, May 9, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Dancing Queens on Bravo.

All about Dancing Queens ahead of its season premiere

Bravo’s upcoming docuseries, Dancing Queens, will feature stay-at-home mothers, business owners, and a finance executive as they put their daily lives aside and get ready to dance their hearts out.

The show will take viewers to the ballroom as well as behind the scenes and showcase the lengths to which the dancers go through in order to win.

The women set to appear in the competition have known each other for years and according to Bravo, will compete in the Pro-Am along with professional dancers who will help lead them to victory.

The press release further reads about Dancing Queens:

"These highly skilled amateur dancers spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup and outfits, plus the expenses for their professional partners to practice, travel and compete."

During the trailer of the show, one of the cast members narrates that while everyone has a hobby, theirs costs six figures a year. Another cast member states that they pay hot men to dance with them and “don’t think twice” about sabotaging a friend for a win.

During the clip, some of the women are seen being put in a tough spot. Pooja’s husband thinks her dancing attire is inappropriate while another Dancing Queens cast member’s husband insists that dancing is “just a hobby”. One clip showcases a contestant telling her daughter that she has a competition the same day as her daughter, implying that she would not be present. She is then seen crying, feeling bad about the situation and states that she’s “the worst mother.”

One cast member opens up about not looking how traditional Latin dancers look and states that since she’s never going to look that way, it affects how it places her in the competition. The amateur dancers are also seen clashing with their professional partners later in the clip.

Set to compete in Dancing Queens includes:

Colette Marotto: The Scottsdale abased business owner and single mother has a lot of pressure in her life. She dances to focus on herself and forget her responsibilities.

Donie Burch: The dancer from New York has been dancing her own life. She previously studied dance performance in college.

Gaelle Benchetrit: The Dancing Queens cast member previously used to compete professionally but had to stop when she got pregnant.

Leonie Biggs: The perfectionist who already has a full-plate is set to appear on the show. The mother, wife, and career woman is ready to “beat out the other ladies to earn the coveted first place.”

Pooja Mehta: Pooja comes from a family of doctors and is a makeup artist. She has two children who are being raised Hindu and Jewish.

Sabrina Strasser: All the way from Toronto, the stay-at-home mother is set to appear on the Bravo show. However, she finds herself at odds between her passion and her family.

