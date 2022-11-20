Peacock's upcoming documentary, Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., is expected to premiere on the platform on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The series chronicles the controversial life of noted Canadian pro wrestler, Teddy Hart, and delves deep into the various disturbing aspects of his life.

The docuseries is helmed by noted filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold, among others, serve as executive producers.

Peacock shared a brief description of the plot, which reads:

"Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch spends 10 years trying to make a reality show about controversial independent wrestler and Persian cat breeder, Teddy Hart. After accumulating years of footage, Frederick is shocked when multiple women whom he has been filming alongside Teddy, describe disturbing accusations of s*xual misconduct behind the scenes."

The synopsis further reads,

"As Teddy defends himself against growing allegations, his protege and ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler, goes missing. With Samantha’s family desperate for answers, Frederick reexamines the footage and seeks out the people closest to Samantha, leading to a dramatic current day confrontation with Teddy Hart."

Peacocks's Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats.: Trailer, plot, and more details

Peacock released the official trailer for Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. on November 9, 2022, and it offers a glimpse of the bizarre and controversial life of Teddy Hart. Filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch said,

"I thought this was gonna be the next big hit reality show. I had no idea that I was gonna wind up at the center of a missing person's case."

The trailer for Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. maintains a serious and somber tone as it briefly touches upon the disappearance of Samantha Fiddler, Teddy Hart's former girlfriend.

Kroetsch's initial attempt was to make a reality show about the wrestler, for which he filmed Hart extensively and acquired a lot of footage. However, things took a shocking turn after many women accused Teddy Hart of s*xual misconduct. Samantha Fiddler's disappearance in 2016 further complicates things.

Kroetsch subsequently reaches out to people close to Fiddler and goes on to interview them as he desperately looks to find answers. Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect a gripping and insightful documentary that delves deep into the various disturbing facets of Teddy Hart's life as director Frederick Kroetsch attempts to unveil the truth.

Viewers can expect to see tons of footage and interviews with people close to Samantha Fiddler and Teddy Hart, describing their equation with them. There are also interviews with Teddy Hart's alleged victims who describe their relationship with the wrestler as well as the allegations in detail.

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. also focuses on Teddy Hart's love for cats. He breeds a number of Persian cats, many of which are shown in the documentary.

The upcoming true crime documentary, Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., will premiere on Peacock on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The docuseries reportedly features a total of three episodes, all of which are expected to premiere on the platform on the same day.

