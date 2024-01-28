Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues and more 

The Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 21, 2024 to April 23, 2024 in venues across mainland UK. The tour is in celebration of the 22nd Anniversary of the singer's debut studio album, Gotta Get thru This, which was released in 2002.

The singer announced the new tour, which will have the singer perform music from the said album, via a post on his official Twitter on January 26, 2024 at 2:16 am local time:

Tickets for the tour are currently available for purchase from Ticketmaster. Tickets are priced at an average between £36.25 and £67 for Full Price Tickets, between £87 and £129 for official Platinum tickets and between £98 and £148 for the VIP Tickets. Resale tickets are also available at an average price of £40.

All ticket purchases are subject to processing fees and taxes, and international patrons may also be subject to currency conversion rate fluctuations. Tickets can also be purchased via the links provided in the official social media post regarding the tour by the singer.

Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024 dates and venues

Daniel Bedingfield's upcoming tour is in celebration of the singer's debut studio album, Gotta Get thru This, and its 22nd anniversary. The multi platinum certified album was released on August 27, 2002 and peaked at number 2 on the UK album charts as well as at number 3 on the Danish album charts.

The eponymous title track of the album, Gotta Get Thru This, was also nominated for the Best Dance Recording award at the 2002 Grammy Awards. Aside from the nomination, the single remains one of the most successful projects for the singer.

Now Daniel Bedingfield is celebrating his album with a new tour and the singer elaborated on the upcoming shows in an exclusive interview with Hits Radio on January 25, 2024, stating to hosts Fleur East, James and Matt:

"Weirdly, last year I just thought, oh, no, I think I might do this again. I think it might have something as well to do with the fact that the music that's getting played in London is the kind of music I really love again. I'm gonna do some of the old, you know, old songs and then a couple of covers."

The singer went on to reveal that he has new music which might be performed at the tour but did not share any plans to release them as of yet:

"And then I've been recording for 20 years and I haven't released anything. I haven't wanted to, so...Just I needed a break. I was 18, you know, there's a lot. And I was like, OK, that's good. Now I'm gonna go be human being somewhere else. Then, lived in lots of countries, learned about eight languages. I lived in Jamaica and Switzerland,New Zealand.."

The full list of dates and venues Daniel Bedingfield UK tour 2024 is given below:

April 21, 2024 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

April 22, 2024 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

April 23, 2024 – London Palladium, London

Daniel Bedingfield last released music 10 years ago in 2012 in the form of the EP, Stop the Traffik – Secret Fear. The EP, released first on April 24, 2012 via UHT Productions and later re-released on July 5, 2013, peaked at number 33 on the Kiwi album charts.

