"Brilliance shining globally": Fans rejoice as BTS' Suga's D-DAY is certified Platinum on QQ Music China for making over ¥1,000,000 in digital sales

BTS' Suga's album D-DAY, which is almost a year old, is still making headlines and breaking records in the music industry. On January 25, 2024, the news about the album becoming platinum-certified surfaced online and the fans couldn't keep calm about it. The BTS member's album received platinum certification on QQ Music China for surpassing ¥1,000,000 in digital sales across the country through the streaming platform.

Fans were over the moon about the idol's achievement and took to social media to hail Suga, who is currently serving in the military.

"King is unstoppable": Fans react as BTS' Suga's album D-DAY receives platinum certification in China

QQ Music, like many other music platforms, uses certifications to highlight the popularity and success of albums or songs. While the specifics of certification levels can vary, platinum certification generally signifies a high level of success and recognition.

Being platinum-certified on QQ Music typically means that a particular album or track has surpassed a significant number of plays, downloads, or purchases via the platform. The exact criteria for platinum certification can vary and may depend on factors such as the total number of streams, the number of downloads, or a combination of these metrics.

In the music industry, certifications are often used as a measure of an artist's or album's commercial success. Achieving platinum status usually indicates that a particular track or album has resonated with the audience.

The most recent platinum certification was handed to BTS' Suga's debut album D-DAY, which took the world by storm when it released on April 21, 2023. Becoming the second BTS member to release solo music after J-hope, Suga broke several records. Not only did he release a full-fledged album with 10 songs, but also held his first-ever solo concert tour.

This certification indicates that the album has generated over ¥1,000,000 (1 million Chinese Yuan) in digital sales on the QQ Music platform. It is important to note that this does not include the physical sales of the album.

The news sent fans into a frenzy and they took to social media to react to the idol's latest feat.

The above-mentioned feat is not the only one that Suga's album D-DAY has achieved. It was also named the Highest Rated Hip-Hop Album of 2023 by Rolling Stone.

It also became the highest-charting album of all time by a Korean/K-pop soloist on two Billboard charts and was the fastest rap album by a K-soloist to surpass 500 million streams on Spotify.

