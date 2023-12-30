"Yoongi do you see this?": Fans rejoice as BTS Suga's album D-DAY becomes the #1 'Highest Rated Hip Hop Album of 2023' by Rolling Stone

D-DAY, the hip-hop album by Agust D, has received the highest rating of 2023 from Rolling Stone, according to a December 29, 2023, tweet of @MINSUGAHQ. Suga, a member of BTS who carries on by the stage pseudonym Agust D, released his first official solo album titled D-DAY. Ten tracks total, including the lead single Haegeum and the pre-release single People Pt. 2 (feat. IU).

As the BTS rapper is currently serving his mandatory duty in the South Korean military where he enrolled as a public service personnel due to his shoulder injury, this feat is significant for his fans. They tweeted on X and wrote "Yoongi do you see this?" as they celebrated the victory.

For the unversed, BTS member Min Yoongi is a rapper, songwriter, music producer, and composer from South Korea. He is widely recognised by his stage name Suga and his mixtape rap alias Agust D.

In 2016, SUGA released a mixtape titled Agust D, which served as the BTS' Min Yoongi's alias Agust D's first public introduction. Packed with fury, the EP—which was first available exclusively on Soundcloud—offers a stark contrast to the songs that BTS was releasing together at the time.

ARMYs celebrate Suga's latest feat and hail D-DAY as the "Most critically acclaimed album of the year"

The lyrically rich, profoundly introspective 10-track album D-2, which included the previously mentioned People and the earth-shaking Daechwita, marked the arrival of the second part of Yoongi aka Suga's solo series in 2020. The trilogy concludes on April 21, 2023, with D-DAY, the first canonical full-length endeavor in the entire trilogy, and a voyage that offers Agust D the farewell he deserves.

Perhaps the most notable song on the album is AMYGDALA, which is a nod to Sohn Won-Pyung's 2017 bestselling novel Almond. The harmony-filled, guitar-heavy tune is undoubtedly some of Yoongi's greatest work, especially in terms of vocal performance. Renowned for his flawless rap flow, the BTS rapper switches completely into singer mode on AMYGDALA, which is also one of his most emotional songs to date.

One of Suga's musical inspirations, the late Oscar-winning composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, is featured on Snooze, a heartfelt highlight that also includes vocal harmonies from WOOSUNG of the Korean rock group The Rose. D-DAY does an outstanding job of accentuating the melodic substance, flow, and recording style that Yoongi contributes to the ensemble.

HUH?!, featuring Yoongi swapping bars with fellow musician J-Hope, is like coming home to the people who first discovered BTS with the band's debut track No More Dream (2013). While the days of dimly lit garage studios and basement practice spaces may be gone, Yoongi has managed to hold onto some of the tenacity that allowed the band to achieve such remarkable success.

Fans pour their hearts out on Twitter as they celebrate D-DAY's new victory as the solo album by the BTS rapper consistently gets lauded by esteemed international music critics.

The rapper-singer-producer is surrounded by a pop craze as a member of the global phenomenon BTS. In 2016, Yoongi began exploring his creative limits, releasing music under the moniker Agust D, which is a combination of the reversed spelling of "Suga" and the addition of the letters "D" and "T" to honor Daegu, South Korea, the site of his birth. He reflects on the present while showcasing his love of classic pop and hip-hop in these songs.

Here's a list of critics acknowledging D-DAY as one of the best art creations in their respective year-end charts for 2023:

Paste — The 20 Best K-pop Albums of 2023

Billboard — The 20 Best K-pop Albums of 2023

Tracklist— The 15 Best International Albums and EPs of 2023

NPR — Listeners' Favorite Albums of 2023

Consequence — The 50 Best Albums of 2023

NME — The Best Albums of 2023

Rolling Stone — The 100 Best Albums of 2023

AllMusic — Favorite Rap & Hip-Hop Albums of 2023

PopCrush — Best Pop Albums of 2023

L'Éclaireur Fnac — K-pop Albums of the Year