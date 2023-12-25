"FLOWERS FOR YOONGI": Fans ecstatic as D-DAY by BTS Suga gets on AllMusic's list of 'Favorite Rap & Hip-Hop Albums of 2023'

On December 25, 2023, BTS member Suga's debut solo D-DAY was listed by AllMusic as one of the 'Favorite Rap & Hip-Hop Albums of 2023'. The global megastar Min Yoongi, popularly called Suga or Agust D, released his debut solo full-length album on April 21, 2023. Since then, the record hasn't stopped collecting accolades for being one of the most admirable pieces in the music industry.

AllMusic gave the album a four out of five stars, which is an outstanding rating considering the American online music database that has cataloged over 30 million songs. Fans of Min Yoongi flooded X (formerly Twitter) with their praises for the star.

For the unversed, the online music database AllMusic is based in America. It includes information on bands and performers, millions of albums, and more. With more than 30 million songs and three million album entries, AllMusic is the biggest online catalog of recordings. In addition, AllMusic is considered on par with IMDB when it comes to assessing the music industry.

"This is what happens when you're an authentic artist": ARMYs boast with pride as Suga achieves new feats every day

Although it's technically his debut studio album, D-DAY is Suga's third significant release. Agust D (the K-pop idol's rap pseudonym) exhibits a lot of strain and fury, rejecting his day-to-day existence's refined demeanor and work ethic in favor of unflinching self-reflection and intimate feelings.

AllMusic mentions D-DAY as a passionate and ravenous record set that concentrates on themes of emancipation and developing inner fortitude in the face of external pressure and obstacles, like most solo projects produced following the scheduled BTS hiatus in 2022.

Here, Suga showcases his rap prowess as he switches between a relaxed delivery on SDL and lightning-fast bars on the biting Haegeum and HUH?! alongside fellow BTS rapper J-Hope. AMYGDALA and Polar Night take a more contemplative turn.

However, the album centerpiece, Snooze, a stunning, melancholic masterpiece with vocals by Woosung of the Rose and a piano composition by the late maestro Ryuichi Sakamoto, is where that introspective, unique approach achieves its pinnacle. Snooze also ranked #1 on Paste Magazine's 'The 20 Best K-pop Songs of 2023' list on December 24, 2023.

Furthermore, the megastar uses an arrangement of BTS' song of the precise same moniker on the reflective track Life Goes On, which is sure to conclude on a positive note. D-DAY is the most emotionally competent release from Suga's alter persona to date, taking him a step further ahead in maturity even if it's not as youthfully rowdy as the previously released mixtape Agust D or as intense as D-2.

The BTS ARMY boasted with pride and rejoiced as Min Yoongi, aka Agust D, achieved another new feat. Here are some reactions:

D-DAY has climbed to the echelons of several music charts and sold over a million album copies on the first day of its release on Hanteo. The full-length album comprises ten tracks that have resonated with fans and music enthusiasts across the globe.

Agust D made history on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, when he became the first solo artist from Korea and K-pop to have multiple Billboard Chart entries for his album D-DAY.