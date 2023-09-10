Daniel Khalife manhunt: Major events from escape to arrest of Britain's most wanted man explored

Britain's most wanted man Daniel Khalife was recently arrested on September 9, 2023, after a manhunt of three days. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed the news in an official statement, saying that Khalife escaped on September 6, 2023, from the HMP Wandsworth. The statement continued:

"We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course."

Khalife's escape on Wednesday led to an increase in security checks at various places and several flights were delayed for the same reason. Khalife escaped in the disguise of a chef and strapped himself to the side of a delivery van.

The efforts of the police department were appreciated by Rishi Sunak at the G20 summit in Delhi, India. He said during the event:

"I'm very pleased with the news and my thanks to the police officers for their fantastic work over the past couple of days, but also to the public who came forward with an enormous number of leads to help the police in their inquiries."

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also shared a social media post, thanking the police department for their hard work.

Daniel Khalife's escape from prison and the circumstances leading to his arrest

The Independent revealed that Daniel Khalife reportedly escaped from the HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday by hiding himself below a delivery lorry. He was arrested at the Rowdell Road in UB5 in London at 10:41 am. During a press conference, the counter-terrorism chief of Metropolitan Police Commander Dominic Murphy said:

"He was actually arrested by a plain clothes officer… and he was riding a pedal cycle so a pushbike at the time, was pulled off that pushbike by that officer and arrested at that location."

A search operation for Khalife started after he escaped from prison, and the police force became active in different places. Helicopters and dogs were also deployed to find Khalife as soon as possible. The police department also received reports of Khalife being spotted at certain locations, which included the Spencer Road and Chiswick Mall.

The police department issued a warning for the residents of the west London district, saying that Daniel was "wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark colored bottoms, carrying a small bag or case."

Footage of Khalife's escape was also released and, with it, a reward of £20,000 to anyone providing information related to Khalife's whereabouts. Murphy warned Khalife to surrender by himself and continued:

"With the reward we are offering today and the amazing support we have had from the public and the media, we will be closing in on you, Daniel, you really need to come in and give yourself up."

Dominic also said that anyone involved in the escape of Daniel Khalife will get severe punishment. He revealed that Daniel is currently in the custody of the London police, and he will be facing a trial for the charges imposed on him.

What are the charges imposed on Daniel Khalife?

Daniel Khalife was charged with planning a bomb hoax at the RAF base this year and charges related to the Official Secrets Act were imposed on him. The Independent revealed that he reportedly put three canisters with wires at RAF Stafford, intending to make others believe that it might explode.

Khalife disappeared from the barracks after spreading the bomb hoax, and the authorities were looking for him. He was arrested later and has been in custody since then.

In August 2021, Daniel Khalife was charged with attempting to obtain information that could be useful for terrorists. This was said to be a breach of the Official Secrets Act, and his father reportedly tried to share the information with a foreign country.