Daniel Terry Williams GoFundMe raises more than $10,000 as Alabama inmate dies in wake of tragic prison brutality 

Netizens were shocked to learn that Daniel Terry Williams, an Alabama inmate, died after reportedly being beaten and tortured in the prison. The New York Post reported that the 22-year-old was sentenced to one year for second-degree theft and was in the Staton Correctional Facility.

As per several reports, Daniel Terry Williams was s*xually assaulted and beaten in prison just two weeks before his release date. The prison officials immediately shifted Daniel Terry Williams to the hospital when they found him lying unconscious.

While the family or the authorities have not revealed the reason for the alleged feud between Daniel and the inmates, the Alabama Department of Corrections claimed that the matter came to light just after a “possible inmate-on-inmate assault” was reported in the prison.

Details about Williams' death explored as he dies inside Alabama jail (Image via X)

Daniel's family has started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to cover his funeral expenses. With the help of over 270 donors, the fundraiser has collected more than $10,000, with a target of $15,000. The amount was collected in just 10 days of starting the fundraiser.

"He said it’s obviously a drug overdose": Daniel Terry Williams’ family claim prison authorities didn't tell them about his condition

On October 25, 2023, the prison authorities called the family of the Alabama inmate to inform them about his condition. Williams’ family claimed that the authorities did not tell them he was brain-dead till October 25, 2023. Daniel Terry Williams’ stepmom said:

“I spoke to the warden myself, he said it’s obviously a drug overdose. Hence, we just assumed he got ahold of some bad drugs or something. And when we went to see him, he’s beaten and bruised up and you can tell where his hands were bound. I mean, you can tell it’s obviously not a drug overdose."

The family then claimed that once they reached the prison, they were told that Daniel Terry Williams was kidnapped and r*ped. They also learned how he was tied up and beaten up by other prisoners. The same has been mentioned in his GoFundMe fundraiser:

“Tammy and Terry Williams are having to make a decision to take their 22-year-old son off life support on Sunday 11/05/2023. This is a decision no parent should have to make. This baby was beaten, tortured and s*xually assaulted at Staton Prison by a gang of people with only 14 days until his release. He was pronounced brain dead on arrival at the hospital.”

Screenshot of Williams' GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Daniel Terry Williams' family also informed how they kept him on life support for over a week, until November 5, when they decided to finally take him off the life support. The parents of the deceased prisoner have hired a lawyer to fight the case.

At the moment, the family is grieving the incident that took Daniel's life just two weeks before his release. Authorities have not commented on the situation and have not yet revealed the name and details of the other inmate who had allegedly beaten up Daniel Terry William.