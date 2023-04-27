Bristol County jail standoff photos revealed as inmates face destruction of property charges

Bristol County House of Corrections, Massachusetts, saw a chaotic scene on Friday, April 21, 2023. Inmates and staff at the corrections center clashed during a six-hour standoff, leaving the facility in ruins. The prisoners wreaked havoc, wielding makeshift weapons crafted from sharpened furniture and causing widespread destruction. Police released shocking images from inside the prison after the entire fiasco happened.

The pictures show how the doors and windows were destroyed by the inmates, along with litter everywhere around Bristol County. Several images also showed various kinds of temporary weapons that the inmates used, like shivs and hammers.

Images released by authorities showed images of the damage done during the standoff. (Image via Bristol County Jail)

According to the officials, the prison suffered a lot of destruction and would take at least $200,000 to renovate the damaged correctional facility. Jail authorities stated that the fight began when the inmates refused to be relocated to another jail. The inmates were supposed to be relocated as Bristol County was looking to add toilets, door locks, and suicide-resistant bunk beds at the facility.

As soon as the situation became tense, the correctional officers left the prison, as they feared becoming hostages inside. However, on their way out, they made sure to lock the prisoners inside.

Authorities also claimed that it is illegal in Massachusetts to lock up prisoners in a prison without toilet facilities. This was the reason the inmates were being moved to another prison for necessary renovations.

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office claimed that the prison lacked basic and security necessities

As authorities revealed many pictures from inside the prison, Bristol County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jonathan Darling spoke out on the matter.

Darling said that the inmates didn't want to move to a different housing unit. He said that nothing would change for the inmates and that they would still have the same recreation time and visitation schedule. However, the inmates still didn't want to move, which led to the standoff.

s.t.Å.c.o. | Day Watch @StacoS BREAKING



Bristol County Jail inmates are currently taking over the units, Guards are attempting to gain control of the units in the jail. BREAKING Bristol County Jail inmates are currently taking over the units, Guards are attempting to gain control of the units in the jail.

The spokesperson also said that the move was necessary, as there were a lot of loopholes inside the prison.

Darling added that if there were locks on the doors, the risk of the brawl happening would have been much lower. He noted that what would have "helped quell the disturbance" before it even began would have been the ability to go into lockdown or lock the inmates in their cells.

During the tussle and standoff, the inmates also made sure to bring up their demands. They stated that they wanted specific magazines, lower canteen prices, and television sets inside their cells.

The sheriff's office had to call up additional reinforcements to make sure that there was little to no injury to either the officers or the inmates..

Images released by jail authorities showed shocking images of the damage done by inmates during the standoff. (Image via Bristol County Jail)

Speaking about the plan of action, the spokesperson said that they would now document everything that broke or was damaged during the tussle. He said that charges will also be filed against some inmates for indulging in violent behavior. The last step would be to plan the repairs in the facility.

The standoff was so intense that authorities claimed that it took about 130 to 150 officers to pacify the inmates. He said that officers ultimately had to use flash bangs and pepper spray to restore peace inside the Bristol County jail.

After the incident, the involved inmates were transferred either to different cells within the same facility or to correctional centers located in other states and cities.

Poll : 0 votes