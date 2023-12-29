Danny Masterson mugshots revealed: The Ranch star to serve 30 years in prison 

In September 2023, Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo of Los Angeles sentenced Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for r*ping two women. The conviction reportedly came after a jury found him guilty of s*xually assaulting these women at his Hollywood Hills home.

On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the California Department of Corrections released the first mugshot of Danny Masterson. In the mugshot, Masterson is seen wearing an orange prison uniform. Furthermore, the authorities said on Wednesday that the 47-year-old had been admitted to North Kern State Prison.

A mug shot of inmate Danny Masterson was released by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

What was Danny Masterson sentenced for?

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for r*ping two women. Los Angeles Superior Court handed down this sentence following Masterson's conviction in May 2023. The incidents reportedly occurred in the early 2000s at Masterson's Hollywood Hills home, where he s*xually assaulted the women after giving them alcohol.

During the sentencing hearing, Masterson's accusers shared the profound impact of the assaults on their lives. Despite this, Masterson reportedly displayed no visible reactions to their testimonies. Masterson faced accusations from five women in total.

Furthermore, there were allegations that the Church of Scientology, of which he was a lifelong member, suppressed their reports to the LAPD. Therefore, the LAPD began investigating Masterson in 2017. Three of the accusers filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

Actor Danny Masterson charged with r*pe (Image via Getty)

According to the Los Angeles Times, Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three counts, and the judge declared a mistrial in the first trial due to a deadlocked jury. The retrial focused on the same allegations in addition to prosecutors arguing that Masterson had also drugged his accusers.

As per Cut, more than 50 people, including Masterson's That '70s Show co-stars, had written letters supporting Masterson. However, Judge Olmedo was unmoved by these character statements. This is because he reportedly emphasized that Masterson was not the victim and needed to face the consequences of his actions.

What happened to Danny Masterson and The Ranch?

Danny Masterson was written off the show due to r*pe and s*xual assault allegations against him. Following these accusations, Netflix decided to fire Masterson from The Ranch. This decision came after a fourth victim came forward in December 2017. As a result, Masterson was dropped by his talent agency as well.

Although Masterson's role was significant to the show, Netflix had to part ways with the actor, considering the gravity of the allegations. In an official statement, Netflix announced that Masterson's last day on the show was during the third season's production.

Masterson responded to Netflix's decision with a statement to IndieWire expressing his disappointment and maintaining his innocence. He said law enforcement had investigated the claims against him more than 15 years prior but found no evidence. Despite his plea of innocence, the allegations led to his removal from the show and significant professional repercussions.

He issued a statement to Indiewire saying:

"I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit.

Masterson further stated:

"I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

What roles did Danny Masterson play?

Danny Masterson is most famously recognized for his portrayal of Steven Hyde in the hit sitcom That '70s Show. In his role as Hyde, Masterson played a rebellious, wise-cracking teenager who becomes an integral part of the show's protagonists.

The American actor also starred in Men at Work, a TBS comedy series he co-produced. In the show, he played Milo Foster, a recently single magazine writer. Additionally, he appeared in the Netflix original series The Ranch alongside his former That '70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher.

Aside from these notable roles, Masterson has appeared in various films and TV shows throughout his career. However, his career faced significant setbacks due to his conviction, which impacted his professional trajectory and public image.