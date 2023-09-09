What roles did Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis play in That 70's Show? Characters explored amidst Danny Masterson court letter backlash

Netizens and fans were outraged when they found out that actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had written letters to the judge who sentenced Danny Masterson. The two actors were among the 50 people who wrote letters to the judge to decrease the sentence of the actor who was accused of r*ping two women.

While Kutcher called Masterson his “role model," Kunis was all praises for Danny and said that he has an “exceptional character.” The latter also went on to claim that Danny was an “outstanding older brother figure” for her.

According to Variety, in his letter, Ashton Kutcher wrote that he was aware that the judgment was cast as guilty on two charges of r*pe and that the victims wanted justice. However, he added that he was hopeful that his "testament to his [Masterson's] character" would be taken into consideration while sentencing the latter.

“I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would be a tertiary injustice in and of itself,” Kutcher's letter added.

Ashton’s wife, Mila Kunis also claimed in her letter, that Masterson has had a “tremendous positive influence” on her. She said that Danny's "dedication to leading a drug-free life" made him an "outstanding role model and friend. She also noted that the "genuine care" Masterson extended to others made him a great friend.

However, as the news made its way on social media, netizens were left outraged and Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher became recipients of massive backlash. As a Twitter user, @PopBase posted about it on the platform, a user commented and stated how they were “disappointed” by the letters.

Social media users left outraged as Mila and Ashton wrote letters to judge asking for leniency for Danny Masterson. (Image via Twitter)

Danny Masterson was found guilty and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two charges of r*pe. While his trial had been going on for long, he was finally found guilty and was given jail time without any possibility of bail or parole for 30 years. The judge also stated that the actor would be 77 years old by the time he would be eligible for parole.

Both Kunis and Kutcher starred in That '70s Show with Masterson. While Ashton played the role of Kelso, Kunis played the role of Jackie.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's characters in That '70s Show explored as people intrigued following the letter controversy

As mentioned earlier, Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher made the news after writing letters to the judge asking for leniency in the sentencing of Danny Masterson. While people were aware of Danny starring in That '70s Show, people were surprised to learn that Ashton Kutcher and Mila were also a part of the show.

Ashton played the role of Kelso, while Mila played the role of Jackie in the show. Meanwhile, Danny plays the role of Hyde who is shown as a rational, yet funny character.

People loved Mila as Jackie and loved Ashton Kutcher's character Kelso's chemistry with Jackie. Kelso was also viewed as an attractive personality on the show. Viewers especially loved Kelso's dialog on the show as they were hilarious monologues. The character was nominated for a lot of awards and Ashton Kutcher received massive appreciation for his role in the series.

While many loved Mila's character Jackie, they felt that she was often mean but did have hilarious dialogs. Some people viewed her character as spoiled and mean while others thought she was intelligent and only grew to love her as the show progressed.

The show ran for 8 whole seasons and completed 200 episodes on Fox. It premiered on August 23, 1998, and continued to woo people till May 18, 2006.

Social media users outraged as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ letter for convicted Danny Masterson surfaces on social media

After Danny Masterson was given his sentence for the charges of r*pe, people took to social media to discuss whether the punishment was fair or not. At the same time, celebrities also picked their sides and some, including Ashton and Mila, sided with Masterson. They both wrote letters to the judge asking for a lesser jail time, which led to netizens feeling outraged and furious as it didn't sit right with them.

As mentioned earlier, the news about the letters was shared on social media by @PopBase. When netizens saw the same, some said that it was sad while others said that it hurt to know that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher supposedly supported a convicted r*pist.

Netizens were furious about the letters Kunis and Kutcher wrote to the judge about Danny Masterson (Image via Twitter)

As of writing this article neither Mila Kunis nor Ashton Kutcher had responded to any of the backlash they were facing.