Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 recap: Why did Colton steal a car?

Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 was titled Antigonish. Directed by Michael Nankin and written by Steven P. Judd, it was released on August 13, 2023, on AMC.

This episode of Dark Winds saw a cat-and-mouse chase between Colton Wolf and Jim Chee. Chee almost got killed, but he managed to escape. Wolf, on the other hand, became a wanted criminal. He stole a car and fled. He tried to make sure that nobody caught him.

Dark Winds season 2 episode 3 recap: Who attacked Chee?

The episode began with Colton Wolf preparing dinner. A flashback revealed that he met with a private investigator. He was looking for Linda, and it looked like he had finally found a lead. Colton even told the investigator that Linda was his mother.

We are brought back to the present where Colton is seen making a fake hospital ID badge for himself. He easily entered the hospital and began doing something suspicious with wires in a fuse box. Unbeknownst to him, Chee was also present at the same location.

Chee had spotted him. Although Colton had disguised himself, it didn't take time for Chee to figure out the truth. He called Bernadette and told her about Colton's whereabouts.

Chee had vanished by the time Colton got to him. The latter pulled the fire alarm, and the entire hospital went into chaos. Colton had his eyes set on Chee, and a game of cat and mouse ensued for a while. Chee found a room and hid, but Colton soon entered the same room.

He was unsure if Chee was in it because it was dark. He shot in the dark a couple of times and thankfully missed Chee every time. Deezer showed up from nowhere, only to get shot and killed by Colton. Chee knew Colton was distracted, so he attacked him from the back and took him down.

Colton was locked in the room, but by the time Bernadette arrived, he had jumped out of the window and escaped. He then stole a car and fled. Joe and Bernadette even shot at the car, but Colton was an expert at playing dirty. The police then launched a massive manhunt to capture the goon.

Colton was injured since he had been shot. He then abandoned the stolen car and walked into the reservation, where he met an old woman who was kind to him. She took care of him. However, later that night, Colton stole the woman's horse and saddle and left.

Dark Winds synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Dark Winds reads,

"Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past."

It further states,

"He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation."

Dark Winds stars Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn, Rainn Wilson as Dan "Devoted Dan" DeMarco, and several others.

Dark Winds premiered on June 12, 2022, on AMC and AMC+. Episode 4 of season 2 will air on August 20.