Dateline NBC: What note did Jose Turner write before killing LaJoya McCoy?

LaJoya McCoy, a single mother of two from California, was strangled to death with a rope or cord by her ex-boyfriend Jose Turner. Turner, an aspiring actor was from Pasadena - the same as his partner for over a decade.

Turner and McCoy parented their children and shared an amicable relationship till things turned south two years before McCoy's murder. They fell out with each other and ended up splitting in 2013.

The investigations into McCoy's murder revealed a green notebook as evidence against Turner. He had written pages full of hateful messages and fantasies about McCoy's death.

The Dateline NBC Season 29 Episode 5 explores the domestic violence between Turner and McCoy's relationship, as the synopsis reads:

"As detectives investigate the sudden disappearance of LaJoya McCoy, a mother of two, from her apartment, her friends and family reveal LaJoya feared that she was being stalked."

What note did Jose Turner write before killing LaJoya McCoy?

On June 10, 2015, LaJoya McCoy, a 31-year-old boutique owner and auditor for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was considered missing as she failed to pick up her sister visiting from Las Vegas that day.

Even though the circumstances surrounding McCoy's disappearance were mysterious, her family was aware of her fear of her ex-boyfriend's problematic tendencies.

As the investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department zeroed in on Jose Roberto Turner's involvement in McCoy's death, they searched his car to find incriminating evidence.

The search revealed items missing from McCoy's bedroom along with a green notebook which detailed his frustration with LaJoya.

His notes spoke of a woman who was evil and whom he wished to put an end to. While it was clear to the investigators who the woman was, he sealed his fate when he wrote:

“Who knew that she would be so prophetic.”

This was in reply to McCoy telling Turner that if she ever got killed or died, it would be him to blame.

Moreover, one of Turner's ex-girlfriends had also come forward to speak about the violence in their relationship in response to the news of LaJoya McCoy's murder.

A bloodstained note was recovered from LaJoya's car by the officials

LaJoya's body was found wrapped in a blanket, next to a child's car seat inside her car abandoned at the 200 block of West Cypress Avenue in Monrovia, California.

Besides her body, the authorities recovered a bloodstained note in LaJoya McCoy's handwriting reading:

“May 2015, Jewelry and birth certificates/SSC are missing from my house,” the note read. “May 2015, all my insurance policies are missing from my house. June 15, I got a flat tire after he says he’s in my area. He text me at 12:14 and 12:45 in the morning. Tire guy says it was intentionally done. Sends me disturbing text messages.”

This served as key evidence to have Jose Turner (47) arrested on August 27, 2015, wherein he was held without bail till his trial hearings. He was convicted of first-degree murder charges for strangling his ex-girlfriend with a wire or rope on June 19, 2017.

Turner pleaded not guilty and was sentenced to 26 years in the state prison.

He is presently incarcerated at the North Kern State Prison in Los Angeles according to the California Department of Corrections.