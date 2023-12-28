When will Danny Masterson be eligible for parole? ‘That ‘70s Show’ star's first mugshot released amid transfer to state prison 

On December 27, actor Danny Masterson of That ‘70s Show fame was admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California to serve his 30 years to life sentence on two counts of r*pe convictions, as reported by USA Today.

Disclaimer: This article concerns r*pe and s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told ABC News that the convict was “going through classification and reception process” at the prison. Officials also released the first mugshot of the 47-year-old actor on Wednesday.

The mugshot, which has now gone viral, shows Danny Masterson wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit, and sporting long hair and an unkempt beard.

Since his conviction earlier this year, Danny Masterson was detained in the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail, during which time his post-sentencing hearings took place and other legal issues were taken care of, including turning over the firearms he owned.

It is noteworthy that Danny Masterson will be eligible for parole after spending over 25 years in prison. Meanwhile, his attorneys are expected to appeal against the conviction.

All you need to know about Danny Masterson’s conviction

Danny Masterson was accused by three women of s*xual assault and was taken into police custody in 2020. Since then, the actor has pled not guilty to all three separate counts, saying that all his encounters were consensual. However, in June 2023, he was convicted for r*ping two of the three women in his Los Angeles residence between 2001 and 2003.

A jury comprising seven women and five men found the Men at Work star guilty of two counts, after a week of deliberations. They could not reach a verdict regarding the third charge, which came from Masterson’s longtime girlfriend. It was later tagged as a mistrial.

In September 2023, he was sentenced to 30 years to life (two 15-year sentences to be served consecutively, one for each crime) with a possibility of parole for two charges of r*pe with force, violence, or fear of bodily injury, as per Yahoo! Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo who oversaw the trial also registered him as a s*x offender.

In the weeks following his sentencing, his wife of 12 years, actress Bijou Phillips filed for divorce as well. Phillips even received the full custody of their 9-year-old daughter.

Exploring, in brief, Danny Masterson’s trial

During his trial, two of his victims stood in front of the jury and provided their testimonies in the courtroom. One of the victims, identified as Jane Doe 1, openly declared that Danny Masterson deserved a life sentence for what he did and wished that she reported him sooner.

“[I] knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police,” she said.

Jane Doe 2 said she forgave her r*pist and considered his “sickness” no longer her “burden to bear.” Meanwhile, Jane Doe 3 refused to appear before court, but sent her testimony in writing, which was read out by one of the prosecutors.

Her statement revealed how she was suffering from PTSD and other mental health issues for her horrific experience. She also called Danny Masterson a “pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent” individual.

“When you r*ped me, you stole from me. That’s what r*pe is, a theft of the spirit… The world is better off with you in prison,” she stated.

In contrast, Masterson’s lawyer Shawn Holley defended him as a person who lived “an exemplary life,” and was an extraordinary father, husband, brother, son, co-worker, and community servant.