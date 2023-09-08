Who are Danny Masterson's accusers? 30-year prison sentence explored

On September 7, actor and Scientologist Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for r*ping two women, almost 20 years after committing his crime. Earlier in May, during a retrial, a grand jury comprising five men and seven women found Danny Masterson guilty of double s*xual abuse after eight days of looking at evidence against him and hearing testimonies.

On Thursday, his two victims appeared before the Los Angeles Superior Court and shared their tormenting experiences. Following this, Judge Charlaine Olmedo sentenced Danny Masterson to 15 years of life imprisonment on each conviction, to be served consecutively.

While the internet is celebrating the fact that justice, although delayed, has finally been served and blaming the Church of Scientology for covering up Danny Masterson’s crimes for two decades, people are also curious to know the accusers' identities.

Earlier, they were identified as Jane Doe Number 1 and Jane Doe Number 2 to maintain discretion and public embarrassment. However, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff told Yahoo! that, as per court documents, their names were N. Trout and Jennifer B.

Danny Masterson’s accusers were former members of Scientology

Danny Masterson grabbed the headlines in March 2017, during the era of the #MeToo movement, when he was first accused of s*xual assault.

Journalist Tony Ortega, who specializes in the stories of the Church of Scientology, brought to the limelight the stories of four victims who alleged that the actor r*ped them at some point or another. In December of that same year, a fifth victim came forward with similar allegations.

Three years later, in June 2020, Danny Masterson was charged with three counts of r*pe on three different women, but since then, he has pleaded not guilty. He was initially tried in November 2022, but the case ended in a mistrial. Finally, in May 2023, during his retrial, Masterson was found guilty of r*ping at least two of the five accusers. The third victim’s allegation was deadlocked by the jury.

While all three women were identified by Movie Web as members of Scientology, two other accusers were recognized as the perpetrator’s former girlfriends, Bobette R. and Tricia V.

The two accusers for whose r*pe Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years in prison were previously identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. However, legal journalist Meghann Cuniff identified them from court documents as Jennifer B. and N. Trout, both of whom were present in court on Thursday to give their testimonies.

Jennifer B. said that she was drugged by Danny Masterson and then r*ped by him in his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. She testified that Masterson threw her in his jacuzzi and later dragged her to his bedroom, where he s*xually assaulted her. When she tried to protest, he even charged his firearm at her and threatened her with it.

Not only that, but as per The Daily Beast, Jennifer B. said that the legal ordeal was “filled with attempts by the Church of Scientology to silence us all, to intimidate us, and even obstruct [justice].” While directly accusing Danny of r*ping her, she called him a “true coward” and a “heartless monster” who relished hurting women.

“It is your addiction. It is without question your favorite thing to do.”

Jennifer B. also recommended that Danny spend the rest of his life behind bars and educate himself on right and wrong. She concluded by saying how he forgave her but needed therapy to cope with her trauma.

As for N. Trout’s testimony, she too narrated a similar incident to her fellow victim. In her case, Danny Masterson put a sedative in her drink and ordered her to get into his jacuzzi. Later, he r*ped her in his shower, followed by his bedroom. Before Thursday’s hearing, N. Trout said:

“The body is a relentless witness. When you r*ped me, you stole from me. That is what r*pe is, a theft of the spirit. You’re pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison.”

She also indicated the Church of Scientology's involvement in covering the case for so long and said that she had constantly "felt sufficiently intimidated by the repercussions."

The third victim, who is both an ex-girlfriend and an ex-Scientologist identified as Christina B. or Chrissy B., was not present in court but sent his testimony, which was read out by the prosecution.

As per her statements, Danny Masterson r*ped her on several occasions while abusing her emotionally and psychologically. She further added that she was currently suffering from PTSD. Unfortunately, her accusation was deadlocked by the jury in May.

While two other accusers, Bobette R. and Tricia V., were also in the courtroom on Thursday, only the latter came forward to testify. An actress by profession who briefly dated Masterson, Tricia V. also narrated similar incidents as her fellow accusers.

She stated how Danny first r*ped her during a film’s wrap-up and later in his home that very night. She also alleged that Masterson tried to s*xually assault her a month later, but she somehow managed to escape.

Based on the accusers' testimonies and evidence produced by the prosecution, 47-year-old Danny Masterson was charged with two counts of r*pe against N. Trout and Jennifer B. and sentenced to 30 years in prison. As per the BBC, he will be eligible for parole in 2048, at the age of 72. Interestingly, Masterson did not speak during the hearing, nor did he testify during the trial.