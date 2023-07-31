Alejandro Martinez, a 27-year-old recruit with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lost his life on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Ronald Reagan University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center.

Martinez had been in the hospital for around eight months after he sustained severe injuries from being hit by a car on November 16, 2022.

The incident occurred as Alejandro Martinez and 75 other recruits were on a training run at 6:30 A.M. near the intersection of Mills Avenue and telegraph Road in Whittier.

An SUV, being driven by 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was driving on the wrong lane and hit the group of recruits which resulted in 25 recruits sustaining injuries and five recruits being critical.

Martinez’s injuries comprised of brain swelling, internal bleeding and broken legs. He was rushed to the hospital until his untimely demise. The incident is still under investigation. However, no formal charges have been brought against Guiterrez as of now.

Alejandro Martinez’s colleagues mourn his demise

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a statement which honours the memory of Alejandro Martinez, describing the site of the accident akin to a airplance wreck where several bodies were scattered with varying degrees of injuries.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the accident was a traumatic event for those involed. Regarding the tragic passing of Martinez, the statement read:

“Today, Alejandro succumbed to his injuries…Tragically, he was not able to fulfill his calling of helping others.”

In the aftermath of the accident, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested for attempted murder. However, he had to be released pending further investigation into the incident. His attorney, Alexandra Kazarian, said the following in a statement to KABC:

“I have no doubt that an in-depth investigation will confirm that Nicholas is a hard working young man who holds no animosity towards law enforcement, and this was an absolutely tragic accident”

Meanwhile, the California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident. The patrol said the following in a statement to CNN:

“The CHP continues to actively conduct a fair and impartial investigation to determine the cause of the crash and Gutierrez’s criminal culpability…Currently, there are no further updates to provide.”

jonathanhatami @jonathanhatami 🏽 to the family, friends, fellow officers, deputies & academy cadets of LASD recruit Alejandro Martinez. After being hospitalized & fighting for 8 months, he passed away.



Alejandro Martinez died while being surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues. He was a former Army veteran. After his demise, a procession was held as his colleagues escorted his body to the County Coroner’s office.

Governor Gavin Newsom has stated that flags at the state capital will be flown at half-mast in order to honour the victim's memory.