Dateline NBC: Where is Jon Hickey’s killer Daniel Greene now?

The death of the Baltimore volunteer firefighter, Jon Hickey, at his East Pratt Street home led to the conviction of Daniel Greene, who shot him to death. The investigators obtained surveillance footage from the neighborhood, which showed a house invasion by an intruder identified as Greene, 35, by his ex-girlfriend and Hickey's then-girlfriend, Jennifer McKay.

Greene was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and other firearms charges, per CBS News. He was sentenced to life in prison with 20 additional years and is presently incarcerated at Maryland’s Department of Corrections at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland.

The Dateline NBC Season 32 Episode 30, titled The Killer on Camera 4, airs on March 1, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. The episode shows the cold-blooded murder of Hickey. The synopsis reads:

"Dennis Murphy reports on a case in which security cameras play a key role in a murder investigation."

Why was Daniel Greene arrested? Details explored

Jon Hickey, 31, of Catonsville, Maryland, was found murdered in his southeast Baltimore home on November 30, 2017, per FOX Baltimore.

Baltimore County police officers found him with a single gunshot wound to his head. According to WBAL TV, the death of Hickey occurred between 2:22 and 2:39 a.m. on November 29, 2017, while he was asleep on the couch of his ground-floor apartment.

The police officers were on a wellness check requested by Hickey's girlfriend, Jennifer McKay, when she failed to reach him on his phone for two days. Jennifer mentioned that his car was unmoved from his parking spot over the duration. Jennifer McKay met Hickey in October 2017.

Per court documents, the investigators looked into the area's surveillance footage and noted a break-in at Hickey's home. The Baltimore Sun reported the bedroom door being slightly ajar, several dresser drawers pulled open and the bed seemingly repositioned.

Jennifer McKay identified the man in the footage as his ex-boyfriend, Daniel Greene, with whom she had shared an on-again and off-again relationship.

Daniel Greene, a married man and a former Prince George’s County firefighter from 2002 to 2013, resorted to murder, with jealousy serving as the alleged motive. The video evidence depicts that an armed Greene broke into Hickey's apartment through the window and made his exit through the back door.

The investigators searched Greene's residence at the 2100 block of Harkins Road in Norrisville to find his wife's laptop containing multiple searches of McKay and Hickey's Facebook updates.

He looked up Hickey's address online, according to the WBAL TV report. Daniel's ex-wife, Jennifer Greene, shared that he hid his affair with McKay behind business trips and a corporate credit card.

Where is Daniel Greene now?

Daniel Greene (35) was arrested on December 28, 2017, for the “execution-style” murder of Jon Hickey (31), per WBAL TV. During the hearing, Greene submitted a suppression motion concerning Jennifer McKay’s identification of him on the video evidence outside court.

The state prosecutors relied heavily on circumstantial evidence with the video footage as the murder weapon was never recovered. Before the sentencing, the defense mentioned wanting to seek new legal counsel leading to a postponement of the trial, per CBS News.

Daniel Greene sought bail in August 2018, which was rejected. He was sentenced to life in prison with 20 years in addition to home invasion and firearms charges in February 2024.