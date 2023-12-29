Dateline NBC: Where is Tucker Reed now?

The actor from the independent horror movie From The Dark, Tucker Reed, shot her maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, dead on July 26, 2016, over a property dispute and allegations of violence.

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed was a budding actor who had moved into her grandmother Lore Reed's house in Southern Oregon with her mother, Kelly Moore, to care for Lore. However, tensions between Kelly, Tucker, and Shane started to rise over property and inheritance, which led to a heated argument on July 26 when Tucker allegedly fired her gun into Shane's chest in self-defense.

The Dateline NBC episode titled Killer Role showcases Tucker Reed's involvement in the crime as the synopsis reads:

"After filming wraps on an indie horror movie, the cast members learn their lead actress is not who she says she is and has been charged with killing her uncle."

Who was Tucker Reed? Details explored

Tucker Moore-Reed was born to parents Kelly Moore and Dan Reed on October 15, 1989, in Los Gatos, California, United States. Tucker attended Ashland High School in Oregon and studied broadcast journalism, theatre, and cinema at the University of Southern California in 2010.

Tucker worked as the assistant editor and reporter for the student newspaper, the Daily Trojan, in 2010 before she dropped out of college. Since her school days, Tucker has participated in a wide range of activities including music, theater, and journalism.

At the age of 19, Moore-Reed collaborated on their book, Amber House, with her sister Larkin and her mother, the bestselling author Kelly Moore. The first installment in the Amber House trilogy led to a six-figure deal with Scholastic's Arthur A. Levine Books imprint for the North American rights and release.

Tucker Reed pursued her journalistic endeavors through her schooling and was published in the Cosmopolitan magazine and the Grants Pass Daily Courier.

She was cast as the protagonist in the independent horror movie directed by Matthew Spickard and Patrick Dolan titled From the Dark under her stage name of Wyn Reed when she fatally shot Shane Patrick Moore in the chest in July 2016.

Why was Tucker Reed arrested?

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed shot her uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, on July 26, 2016, at approximately 3:40 at their 7201 Thompson Creek Road residence over a longstanding property dispute.

Like mother, Kelly Moore's daughter Tucker did not get along well with Shane. At one point in time, Tucker Reed had a restraining order issued against Shane as he was arrested under suspicion of assault in January 2016.

On July 26, 2016, Shane Moore requested a visit to Lore's home to have the claim deed papers signed and the property divided accordingly. However, when Shane arrived with a public notary, Carla Tryber, Kelly noticed a grant deed paper. Shane Moore stood outdoors when Kelly tore it up in pieces, prompting Shane to enter the house.

A commotion followed as a video later released by Moore-Reed’s defence team showcased the things that unfolded on July 26. However, the video evidence changed Tucker Reed's charges from first- and second-degree manslaughter to murder after two years, per Mail Tribune in 2018.

According to Oxygen, Kelly and Tucker stayed with Lore as she was allegedly afraid of Shane. Kelly accused Shane of growing cannabis and cooking methamphetamine on their mother's property. He had also allegedly threatened to have Kelly and Tucker killed multiple times if the assault charges were not removed.

Where is Tucker Reed now?

Tucker Reed was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with credit for time served. She pleaded guilty to the charge of second-degree manslaughter and as part of her plea deal, the charges of first-degree manslaughter, and second-degree murder were dropped. She is incarcerated at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, Wilsonville, Portland.

According to Oregon CBS affiliate KTVL, Moore-Reed was also ordered three years of supervision under the Oregon Department of Corrections after her release from prison. She will be eligible for release on November 25, 2024.