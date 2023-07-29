"Barbaric stance": Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking following Saridewi Binte Djamani's case sparks debate online

Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking sparked a debate online after the country witnessed the execution of a woman for the first time in 19 years on Friday, July 28.
45-year-old Saridewi Binte Djamani was arrested along with her accomplice on June 17, 2016, for smuggling about 1 kg of drugs, about 31 grams of which contained heroin. She received a death sentence for committing the crime in 2018.
Several internet users criticized Singapore's stringent laws against drug usage and drug trafficking, while others believed that drug trafficking is ultimately damaging to society and such offenses should be penalized.
Saridewi’s execution came two days after 56-year-old Mohammed Aziz Hussain, another Singaporean national was also executed by hanging for drug trafficking at Singapore's Changi Prison. Before Saridewi, it was in 2004 that the last woman was sent gallows for drug trafficking. Her name was Yen May Woen, and she was a 36-year-old hairdresser.
A news outlet, Jamaica Gleaner tweeted that despite calls for the country to abolish capital punishment for crimes related to drugs, Singapore went through with Saridewi's execution. Several internet users took to the comments section of the post to react to the news.
"Deeply disturbing" - Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking leaves the internet divided
Several international activists, and human rights groups, including Transformative Justice Collective, Amnesty International, and UN Human Rights have denounced this harsh capital punishment and requested the city-state to halt executions for drug-related crimes. They shed light on evidence that suggests that executions are ineffective as a deterrent.
Human rights groups said that Singapore has hanged a total of 15 people on charges of drug offenses since resuming its executions in March 2022. However, Singapore authorities argued that death penalties are important to stop drug demand and its supply. Some netizens also endorsed capital punishment for drug offenses as they took to Twitter to react to the latest news.
Appeal against Saridewi Djamani's conviction was previously dismissed
According to BBC News, Saridewi Djamani said during her trial that she was stocking up on drugs for personal use during Ramadan. Though she did not deny selling methamphetamine and heroin from her flat, she downplayed the severity of the same.
Singapore's highest court previously dismissed an appeal against Saridewi's conviction on October 6, 2022. A petition sent for a presidential pardon also remained unsuccessful. In April 2023, another Singapore national, Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged for smuggling 35oz of cannabis which he reportedly never touched.
Transformative Justice Collective, a Singaporean human rights group advocating for the abolishment of the death penalty said:
“A new execution notice has been issued to another prisoner for August 3 — the fifth this year alone.”
Critics said that the country's harsh policy rarely punishes low-level couriers and traffickers who are usually recruited from marginalized groups. This year, Singapore's neighboring country Malaysia ended its mandatory death penalty for severe crimes while Thailand legalized cannabis.