"Barbaric stance": Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking following Saridewi Binte Djamani's case sparks debate online

Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking sparked a debate online after the country witnessed the execution of a woman for the first time in 19 years on Friday, July 28.

45-year-old Saridewi Binte Djamani was arrested along with her accomplice on June 17, 2016, for smuggling about 1 kg of drugs, about 31 grams of which contained heroin. She received a death sentence for committing the crime in 2018.

Several internet users criticized Singapore's stringent laws against drug usage and drug trafficking, while others believed that drug trafficking is ultimately damaging to society and such offenses should be penalized.

This is the first time in 19 years that a woman has been executed in Singapore. In the… pic.twitter.com/JFMktKqZX0 Today, Saridewi Djamani, a 45-year-old woman was hanged in Singapore for trafficking 31 grams of heroin. That’s enough, by some estimates, to cause approximately 155 people to overdose.This is the first time in 19 years that a woman has been executed in Singapore. In the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Saridewi’s execution came two days after 56-year-old Mohammed Aziz Hussain, another Singaporean national was also executed by hanging for drug trafficking at Singapore's Changi Prison. Before Saridewi, it was in 2004 that the last woman was sent gallows for drug trafficking. Her name was Yen May Woen, and she was a 36-year-old hairdresser.

A news outlet, Jamaica Gleaner tweeted that despite calls for the country to abolish capital punishment for crimes related to drugs, Singapore went through with Saridewi's execution. Several internet users took to the comments section of the post to react to the news.

"Deeply disturbing" - Singapore's death penalty for drug trafficking leaves the internet divided

Several international activists, and human rights groups, including Transformative Justice Collective, Amnesty International, and UN Human Rights have denounced this harsh capital punishment and requested the city-state to halt executions for drug-related crimes. They shed light on evidence that suggests that executions are ineffective as a deterrent.

It is among 35 countries that still retain the death penalty for drug offences. #DrugcrimePolicySEA

Important read twitter.com/tjc_singapore/… Deeply disturbing news, Singapore has confirmed further executions taking place this week.It is among 35 countries that still retain the death penalty for drug offences. #EndtheDeathPenalty Important read

Annie K @pipinthepenguin #deathpenalty Singapore's drug laws are insane! I can't believe they still have the death penalty. And the death penalty for the amount of coke an American banker might snort on a single evening. Utterly inhumane. #Singapore

𝘾𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖 @Cerra__ @EdKrassen I’ve always been on the fence, in terms of capital punishment. I don’t think it deters crime, by any means. Yet, if someone murdered my child, I’d be screaming from the rooftops, wanting them executed. It’s a paradigm.

Amnesty International @amnesty The authorities in Singapore must stop carrying out unlawful executions in the name of drug-control. There is no evidence that the death penalty has a unique deterrent effect on crime or that it has any impact on the use and availability of drugs. It's high time for abolition. pic.twitter.com/hv6jqUGHcC

Human rights groups said that Singapore has hanged a total of 15 people on charges of drug offenses since resuming its executions in March 2022. However, Singapore authorities argued that death penalties are important to stop drug demand and its supply. Some netizens also endorsed capital punishment for drug offenses as they took to Twitter to react to the latest news.

Yorkshire Reborn @YorkshireReborn @amnesty They are a boat ride away from Vietnam, one of the biggest drug trafficking countries on the planet and maintain one of the lowest levels of drug use and drug crime due to strict laws.

SQUEAL WEEEEE @SQUEALWEEEE @amnesty I lived in Singapore for over half a year. I'd go to the exercise park at 3am without even a shred of concern. It was impeccably safe.



When I lived in London, I was on high alert as soon as I left my front door in the middle of the day.

John @jbabz84 @amnesty So if they get rid of the death penalty, and drug related offences sky rocket. Then bring the death penalty back since it was doing its job?

Appeal against Saridewi Djamani's conviction was previously dismissed

According to BBC News, Saridewi Djamani said during her trial that she was stocking up on drugs for personal use during Ramadan. Though she did not deny selling methamphetamine and heroin from her flat, she downplayed the severity of the same.

Singapore's highest court previously dismissed an appeal against Saridewi's conviction on October 6, 2022. A petition sent for a presidential pardon also remained unsuccessful. In April 2023, another Singapore national, Tangaraju Suppiah was hanged for smuggling 35oz of cannabis which he reportedly never touched.

jared zane xenos @JaredXenos This is how strict Singapore is when it comes to drug trafficking. They impose death penalty and they actually enforce it. No human rights, ICC, Amnesty Internationalor even United Nations Human Rights can stop them from enforcing Singapore laws. Unlike Philippines...... pic.twitter.com/epNgKc1fbs " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/epNgKc1fbs" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/epNgKc1fbs" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/epNgKc1fbs

Transformative Justice Collective, a Singaporean human rights group advocating for the abolishment of the death penalty said:

“A new execution notice has been issued to another prisoner for August 3 — the fifth this year alone.”

There's NO evidence that the death penalty has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.



The death penalty must end everywhere.

amn.st/6012PVBKe Two people are due to be executed in #Singapore this week for drug-related offences.There's NO evidence that the death penalty has any impact on the use and availability of drugs.The death penalty must end everywhere.

Critics said that the country's harsh policy rarely punishes low-level couriers and traffickers who are usually recruited from marginalized groups. This year, Singapore's neighboring country Malaysia ended its mandatory death penalty for severe crimes while Thailand legalized cannabis.