Dateline NBC: Why was Ganesh Remy Ramsaran arrested?

Remy Ramsaran, the husband of Jennifer Ramsaran, whose body was found frozen and naked at Pharsalia, was under suspicion from the investigators for the crime. Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran had been involved with Jen's best friend, Eileen Sayles, and had the intention to divorce his wife to pursue the relationship.

However, Jennifer went missing in December 2012, and her body was recovered with a blunt-force injury to her head in February 2013. A circumstantial case was prepared, and with evidence of blood at the Ramsaran home and a mismatch in Remy Ramsaran's alibi, he was arrested and convicted of the murder in May 2013.

The Dateline NBC season 32 episode 27, The Perfect Life, aired on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. The synopsis reads:

"A mystery looms over a small New York town when a woman is murdered and a stunning secret is exposed; more than a decade later, new developments lead to an unexpected conclusion."

Why was Ganesh Remy Ramsaran arrested? Details explored

The IBM project manager based out of New Berlin, Ganesh Remy Ramsaran, had been married to his college sweetheart, Jennifer Ramsaran. While Jen was known to be a sweet and quiet individual, Remy Ramsaran was loud and boisterous. The couple shared three children.

On December 11, 2012, Jennifer Ramsaran stepped out to buy a dress for her daughter's holiday rehearsal when she went missing from Syracuse. Her husband, Remy, had dialed 911 to inform the police of her prolonged absence.

He also recovered her undamaged phone from a desolate area out of town using the iPhone's Find My Phone application the next day, which led investigators to suspect him.

Expand Tweet

Jennifer's father, Thomas Renz, discovered her abandoned minivan in the parking lot of a Norwich apartment complex. The phone and minivan were located along the State Highway 23 stretch.

However, her frozen and naked body was recovered from the same stretch on February 26, 2013, with a blunt-force trauma injury to her head. Her fingernails had male DNA underneath them.

Per Remy Ramsaran's statement, he had been out for a run shortly after Jen left their residence, per Oxygen. However, the authorities were unable to track him on his route to the YMCA through surveillance footage from businesses along the way.

He was spotted at his destination, which led prosecutors to argue that he had dropped his children off at school around 8:15 a.m., returned home to hit his wife in the head while she was busy playing Kings of Camelot, and then dumped her body, phone, and van before he jogged to YMCA in Norwich around 12:44 p.m., per The Daily Star.

Chenango County Sheriff's Sgt. Det. Richard Cobb spoke to Dateline earlier, saying:

“His alibi of running this certain route appears to be false, so we have all these things now taking the focus off, this could be anyone, and putting it on Mr. Ramsaran."

The authorities also found a spot of blood on the duo's mattress and Remy's sweatshirt that he was wearing on December 11. He had additionally been involved with Jen's best friend, Eileen Sayles, and had a $200,000 life insurance policy in his wife's name, which added to the motives.

Expand Tweet

Remy was subsequently arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Jennifer Ramsaran, while he maintained his innocence.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE