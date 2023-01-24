Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: What happened to Heidy Truman

When 25-year-old Heidy Truman was found fatally shot at her house in Orem, Utah in 2012, her family accused her husband, Conrad, of carrying out the heinous murder.

The man was also convicted and served time behind bars. However, it was later proven that he had been wrongfully accused.

Oxygen's Dateline will look into the case in its true-crime series Secrets Uncovered. The episode is titled As Night Fell and it first aired in 2019. It will now be available to view again on January 24 at 8 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Heidy and Conrad Truman are an enviable couple with a bright future until Heidy is found shot; in the aftermath, fingers are pointed but could be aimed at an innocent person."

Heidy Truman shot herself in front of her husband following a fight

On the night of September 30, 2012, Heidy and Conrad were drinking whiskey and watching TV. The couple, according to Conrad, started to fight at one point but he did not expect the matter to escalate to the level it did.

Later that night at around 11 pm, he heard a loud noise and rushed down the hallway to see what had happened. To his disbelief, he saw his wife lying dead on the kitchen floor. He realized she shot herself in the head and immediately called 911.

As per ABC News, he told 911 operators:

“She was in the shower. She came out of the shower, I heard a ‘pop,’ and there’s blood, it’s her blood.”

Faulty measurements of the crime scene led to Conrad's conviction

Heidy's family alleged that it was a case of domestic violence, and Conrad maintained his innocence. He continued to say that his wife killed herself in front of him.

In a statement, her mother Janet Wagner claimed:

“The murderer of my daughter has been freed. We hold true to our commitment to advocate for domestic violence awareness in my daughter’s memory. We will continue to support the victims and tell Heidy’s story.”

The evidence presented to the jury at the beginning of the trial proved that Conrad was behind the heinous crime. However, it was later proved that the evidence used to convict Conrad was false.

The diagram drawn from the crime scene had faulty measurements.

As per Fox 13, Utah County prosecutor Tim Taylor said:

“We acknowledge there was a mistake in the measurements, and if there is a mistake in the measurements and the way things were done then we need to do things the right way, and so I don’t have a problem with that at all"

After the inaccuracy of the measurement was pointed out, the medical examiner changed the victim's cause of death from homicide to "undetermined."

Conrad Truman was convicted of first-degree murder in 2014 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. However, after the diagram proved to be inaccurate, he was released nearly four years later.

To learn more details about the case, watch the episode of Dateline on January 24 at 8 pm ET on Oxygen.

