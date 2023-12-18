Pam Zimmerman's murder continues to haunt the quaint surroundings of Bloomington, Illinois, where the newly engaged mother of three was shot to death in her office, back in 2014. The case became the talk of the town as the 53-year-old's murder investigation progressed, which managed to single out three individuals, although not to much effect.

Though the police initially narrowed down and then eventually singled out Pam Zimmerman's ex-husband, Kirk Zimmerman, as the key suspect, he was ultimately acquitted of the crime in 2019 after the jury found him not guilty of the crime. The late victim was allegedly afraid of Kirk, according to friends and relatives. His children, who were all high school age, religiously defended their father, adamant that he did not commit the crime.

Ultimately, Pam's murderer was never caught, or at least, they have not been caught yet. Instead, it remains a cold case with hope of a new clue in the right direction. The upcoming re-airing of Oxygen's highly popular Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this case in detail when it airs on December 19, 2023, at 7:00 pm EST.

Who was Pam Zimmerman and how did she die?

Pam Zimmerman was a beloved and well-known member of the community in Bloomington, Illinois. She was a hardworking woman, who was financially independent and a devoted mother, who was loved and respected in her community.

She had married Kirk Zimmerman and had three kids, all of whom were high school age, and had gotten a divorce only two years earlier. She worked as a successful financial planner and public accountant and was reportedly very good at her job. She had her own office of financial planning business in Bloomington.

At the time of her death, Pam Zimmerman was involved in a new romance with Scott Baldwin, whom she had gotten engaged to only some time ago after a brief period of dating.

On the morning of November 4, 2014, Pam's children woke up to discover that their mother had not returned home. David Zimmerman, one of her children, said on the show:

"My mind was probably a million different places. I thought it was the weirdest thing. I was like, ‘All right, she didn’t come home so where is she?"

Their worry only increased when Pam’s neighbor and close friend Julie Koh knocked on their door looking for her, after Scott Baldwin called Koh to enquire about Pam.

Koh convinced the three children to go to school as she went looking for Pam. Outside her office, she spotted Pam’s car in the parking lot and called 911 immediately. She also encountered Ina Hess, Pam’s longtime office manager.

As the two went inside, they made a shocking discovery - Pam was lying on the ground in a fetal position with blood surrounding her. A medical examiner determined that Pam had been shot four times in different areas. Veteran crime reporter Edith Brady-Lunny said:

"There were two bullet wounds in her chest, in the front of her body. There was one bullet in her temple and then there was one bullet wound in her back"

Pam's cellphone, wallet, and office calendar that tracked appointments, were all missing. However, her cell phone and wallet were later found by the side of the road, making it clear that it was a murder with intent and not a botched robbery attempt.

Despite a thorough investigation, Pam Zimmerman's murderer is still at large.

