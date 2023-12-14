Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - What happened to Shelley Nance?

The cold-blooded murder of a blooming artist from Ellis County, Shelley Nance, on September 10, 2009, was a result of a twisted love triangle. Shelley was pursuing an art degree from the Art Institute of Dallas when she was found stabbed to death 42 times in her bed.

While it was natural for the investigators from the Dallas Police Department to interrogate her roommate Ashley Olvera and her boyfriend Nathan Schuck, they eventually found the perpetrator to be Nathan's roommate Daniel Willyam - a 26-year-old who had an unhealthy attachment to Nathan, leading to issues of jealousy and anger.

The Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode, Infatuation, explores Shelley Nance's untimely death as the synopsis reads:

"A talented, young art student was murdered. The killer left no fingerprints and no DNA. Police zeroed in on three fellow students and, soon, the dark portrait of a killer began to emerge."

Season 5 episode 5 will re-air on December 13, 2023, at 9 pm EST on Oxygen.

Who was Samantha Shelley Nance?

Samantha Shelley Nance was born on April 7, 1989, to Cynthia and Sam Nance Italy, Texas. The small-town girl moved to Dallas to pursue a career in art as she landed herself a scholarship to study at the Art Institute of Dallas.

She wanted to specialise in anime and was a third-year media arts and animation student.

Expand Tweet

20-year-old Shelley Nance was two months into dating Nathan Schuck, with whom she would spend her time playing video games and watching movies. Nance shared an apartment in the Lake Highlands apartment in northeastern Dallas with her friend from college, Ashley Olvera.

What happened to Shelley Nance?

Shelley's parents made a routine call to their daughter on September 10, 2009, when they found her calls unanswered. As they failed to hear back from Shelley, they called up her Institute to inquire about her.

However, she had not been to her class. Ashley decided to check in on Shelley when she found her lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Expand Tweet

Ashley reported the scenario to the Dallas Police Department who came in to find her stabbed to death. A piece of blue material on her arm was found and there had been traces of blood in the bathroom sink and bathtub.

Shelley's computer records showed that she had turned it off around 6 am on September 11, 2009. Ashley left for the institute at 9 am.

There had been no signs of forced entry but the scene inside the bedroom seemed to be violent for the mess it left. Shelley Nance was found stabbed 42 times in her back and neck inside her room, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Nance's body had no signs of struggle, indicating that she may have been asleep when she was killed. No items were displaced from Shelley's bedroom which proved that there had been no robbery.

Expand Tweet

After Ashley and Nathan were ruled out as suspects, the investigators found a plastic bag smeared with Shelley's blood inside Nathan's bathroom. Nathan also had a collection of knives in his apartment.

Further investigation ruled out Nathan and revealed the piece to the puzzle, Daniel Willyam - Nathan's 26-year-old roommate who had an unhealthy attachment to Nathan.

A friend of Daniel, Ashley, confirmed Daniel's attachment to Nathan as overprotective, as he was reported to be jealous of Nathan spending time with Nance.

Assistant District Attorney Dewey Mitchell, who spoke to the Dallas County jury, said:

"Jealously festered into hatred and that hatred ended in her death."

The security footage retrieved from the Walmart close to Nance's Lake Highlands apartment showcased Daniel purchasing soap, hair colour, and blue disposable gloves similar to the fabric found on Shelley Nance's body.

Daniel Willyam was arrested and sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder on November 4, 2011, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.