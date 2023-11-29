Murder in the Heartland on ID: Where is Randy Coalter now?

The death of David Weedman, the 62-year-old man from the Tell City suburb, at the hands of an alleged friend, Randy Coalter, shocked the small town of Saint Croix. David was a friendly man who spent a lot of his time with his family and friends. When his body was discovered on March 4, 2017, inside his home, the local police were left scrambling for suspects.

As the investigation made progress, Randy Coalter and his girlfriend, Nicki Anderson, were caught under the police's radar. The two tried to pass off David's death as an act of suicide, but soon after, Nicki testified against Randy once he owned up to shooting David in the face. Coalter was sentenced to 60 years in prison on September 8, 2017.

The Murder in the Heartland episode titled Unbrotherly Behavior showcases the David Weedman murder case. The tenth episode of season 3, which re-airs on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery, offers a short synopsis that reads,

"After a long battle with cancer, David Weedman is found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. His family believes his death is not a suicide. Investigators soon turn their focus to David's best friends."

Who is Randy Coalter, and why did he kill David Weedman?

David Weedman was found dead in his home on March 4, 2017, with a gun in his right hand. This caught the attention of close friends and family who knew David to be left-handed. The body was found in the living room in a pool of blood.

While the holster of the gun lay at the crime scene itself, the doors were locked from inside. With the revolver in David's hand, the scene was staged to look like he had taken his own life. The fact that Weedman was struggling with throat cancer did not help the cause, as the coroner had passed the gunshot as self-inflicted.

A still of David Weedman (Image via Weedman Family)

As the investigators dug into the case, they struggled to find potential suspects before they started tracing David Weedman's activity on the day of his death. Weedman was last spotted with Randy L. Coalter and his girlfriend, Nicki Anderson, at a bar in town. They were brought in for questioning on March 9, 2017. Both Nicki and Randy tried to convince the investigators that David had indeed taken his life and spoke of doing so quite often.

While Nicki mentioned the couple returning to David Weedman's house for a drink, she also brought up the fact that she and Randy had gotten into an argument at his place regarding an alleged s*xual relationship between David and her. A friend of Nicki's had additionally mentioned Randy striking Nicki the same night during the argument.

Randy, on the other hand, gave Jimmy Ransom's name to the police, who allegedly drove to David's place around 10:30 p.m. on the unfortunate night. The police collected Jimmy's DNA samples, which were eventually found to be inconclusive.

A still of Randy Coalter (Image via Indiana State Police Department)

The suspicion of Nicki and Randy grew stronger when the police authorities received a complaint on March 20, 2017, about the duo stealing a truck. As the police cornered Nicki, she ended up confessing to the possibility of Randy killing David. Besides, the investigators had received a tip on March 1 where the informant mentioned spotting Randy step out of the woods. Randy Coalter was found by the police the same night for a usual check-in.

Nicki Anderson testified against Randy Coalter and mentioned that he had admitted to shooting David in the face. He threatened to do the same to Nicki as well.

Where is Randy Coalter now?

Randy L. Coalter was arrested on March 21, 2017, following a three-week investigation on charges of first-degree murder. He was initially held at Perry County Security Center and was sentenced to 60 years in prison on September 8, 2017.

Randy Coalter is presently at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility (Level 3) in Sullivan County, Indiana.