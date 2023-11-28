Murder in the Heartland on ID: What happened to David Weedman?

David Weedman was a 62-year-old man who was living alone in Tell City, Indiana who was found dead inside his house on March 4, 2017. His family members found David Weedman shot to death and lying in a pool of his own blood in the living room of his house. Since he had a gun in his hand, authorities initially believed that he had taken his own life. However, after an autopsy was conducted, it was revealed that his death was a homicide.

The investigation unfolded with authorities finding it very difficult to find their main suspects. However, according to The Cinemaholic, as the investigators tried to map out David's last known movements, they found their suspects, Randall Coalter and Nicki Anderson. The two were seen on surveillance video having drinks with David Weedman at a local bar.

When the two were rounded up via tips from informants, investigators learned that Randy and Nicki, who were a couple, were the last people at David's house.

While they initially denied killing him, it was revealed that Randy Coalter had shot David Weedman after they got into a heated argument. He also reportedly threatened to kill his girlfriend as well. It is worth noting that Nicky later offered testimony in exchange for her time in prison.

ID's Murder In The Heartland aired an episode on February 9, 2021, titled Unbrotherly Behavior which chronicled David Weedman's murder. It is set to be reaired on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 5 pm ET on ID.

It was episode 10 of season 3 of Murder In the Heartland and according to IMDb, its synopsis reads:

"After a long battle with cancer, David Weedman is found dead in his home with a gunshot wound. His family believes his death is not a suicide. Investigators soon turn their focus to David's best friends."

Who is David Weedman? Details explored

David Weedmand was a 62-year-old who lived alone in Tell City, Indiana and was known as a friendly person who had no difficulty in making friends. He was born in Perry County, Indiana on August 20, 1954, and graduated from Cannelton High School, according to The Cinemaholic. He owned Weedman's Trash Service and had previously owned Weedman's Auto Body.

A still of David Weedman (Image via gunmemorial.org)

He was married to Debbie Harlen and had four children, including two step-children. According to The Cinemaholic, David Weedman loved spending his time fishing, gardening, or hunting.

What happened to David Weedman?

David Weedmnan's younger sister Barb Dauby took note of David's absence when she turned up at his residence on March 1, 2017, to check in on him. Barb had found his truck backed into the driveway, which she said was an unusual occurrence.

She also said that when she knocked on the door, she didn't receive an answer. Barb, however, thought that her brother was out with his friends and left without giving his absence a lot of thought.

Three days later, David's son and stepdaughter went to his house looking for him as they hadn't heard from him for a few days. Upon entering the house, they found him lying in a pool of his own blood in the living room.

After the Indiana State Police was informed, investigators arrived at the scene and took note of evidence. The weapon allegedly used for the gunshot was found in his right hand.

However, Weedman's family members informed authorities that he was left-handed, and thus, the gun being in his right hand didn't make sense to them. Authorities also recovered the gun holster from the scene.

A still of David L. Weedman (Image via Weedman Family)

Initially, David's death was classified as a suicide but the Weedman family wasn't satisfied with this and they hired a forensic pathologist to perform an autopsy. Dr. John Headingsfelder performed an autopsy before his cremation. The results of the autopsy indicated a large exit wound on top of the head while the entry wound was right behind David's ear. The new autopsy reports turned the David Weedman murder case into a homicide case on March 7, 2017.

Following this information, investigators began suspecting Ricky Coalter and his girlfriend, Nicki Anderson. They were last seen inside David's home when Nicki's friend confirmed that Ricky had hit her. While Nicki initially denied any foul play, she later testified against his boyfriend, Ricky.

A still of Randy Coalter (Image via Indiana State Police)

Ricky had suspected a s*xual relationship between David and Nicki when an altercation led to the death of David. Nicki was being dropped off at her home by David's relative after Ricky shot David and she told the relative to check on the former, according to The Cinemaholic.

Ricky Coalter pled not guilty to the murder and is presently serving his time at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility (Level 3) in Sullivan County, Indiana. He has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.