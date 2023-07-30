Is Cardi B left handed? Rapper throws microphone at fan in viral video, stirs internet frenzy 

Cardi B recently created headlines when she threw her mic at an audience member after the attendee threw a drink at her. In the viral video making its rounds online, the rapper can be seen performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas, when suddenly, she is stunned by a drink tossed at her. She immediately retaliated by launching her mic at the fan.

After throwing the mic, she can be seen wiping off the drink from her face, near her eyes, and even fixing her hair. Meanwhile, as soon as the incident took place, her security personnel rushed to the front of the stage and jumped toward the fan who threw the drink.

However, this is not the first time that the rapper had to retaliate this way. Just the night prior to this instance, while she was performing at Drai’s Beach Club, she was seemingly agitated with the DJ cutting off her songs too early, and once again, she was seen throwing her mic at the DJ.

Brooklyn @BrooklynBoyB



@PopBase 1. I didn't know Cardi B lip syncs ALL the lyrics at shows 2. Didn't know Cardi B was left handed AND has the aim of major league pitcher

As both the acts got captured on camera and were shared by multiple users on social media, netizens were left surprised, and they questioned if Cardi B is left-handed, as she can be seen holding the mic and even throwing it with her left hand.

As per Celeb Answers, the rapper is indeed left-handed and also writes using her left hand. The website explained:

"Cardi B also breaks the mold by being left handed. While approximately 90% of the population is right handed, Cardi is one of the few that writes with her left hand. Cardi B can be seen writing with her left hand when she signs autographs for fans."

Meanwhile, as the videos went viral on social media and the rapper saw many fans and internet users reacting to them, she also addressed the incident in one of the videos and said:

“This throwing stuff on stage is not cool”: Social media users react to fan throwing drink at Cardi B while performing

HipHopDX @HipHopDX hhdx.co/2xPe4RU pic.twitter.com/3cvVNWqdIp Cardi B threw her mic into the crowd

As multiple videos from Cardi’s show made their way to social media, fans posted their reactions and came in support of the rapper, as many stated that it is unfair for artists to be treated in this manner.

With many people stunned, here is how social media users reacted to the video and the act, as @TheNeighbourhoodTalk shared the video on Instagram:

Social media users shared reactions after rapper threw a mic at one of the audience members. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, many fans also commented on the rapper being left-handed, as many tweeted and said:

FlirtGawd 😎 @_SirSteven twitter.com/moveyaras/stat… Cardi B is as accurate left handed as TUA

bonginkosi A-J masemola @iv_bongi_m what i just learned from Cardi B throwing that mic, is that she's left handed.

ya lil gf 💋 @RatedMforMandy



*Cardi B throws mic at the person*



@MrJamesFortune in the comments: “She’s a lefty!!!”



*Person in audience throws drink at Cardi B* *Cardi B throws mic at the person* @MrJamesFortune in the comments: "She's a lefty!!!" Why are ALLLL of us like this?!! We be so excited to find a left handed person!!!

Hollywood @cityofhollywood Maybe Cardi B is the left handed hurler the Dodgers need pic.twitter.com/h7hYpfEej0

On the other hand, many fans and followers also slammed Cardi B for behaving in an erratic manner, as many similar instances have taken place before when artists launched their mics toward their fans. At the moment, it has not yet been revealed as to who the fan was and why they threw their drink at the rapper.