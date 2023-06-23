"Complete b***h": Hamish Harding's stepson Brian Szasz rips into Cardi B in viral TikTok video

Late British billionaire Hamish Harding's stepson Brian Szasz slammed Cardi B for criticizing him for attending a Blink-182 concert while his father was one of the passengers of the now-vanished OceanGate submarine. On June 22, Szasz took to his Instagram handle to share some videos slamming the 30-year-old rapper for being "tasteless."

"So, you take a complete b***h like Cardi B, [who] has no idea what's going on — her career is in such turmoil she needs clout off other people's suffering. She's like, 'He won't go help, blah blah blah, he goes to a rock concert, this and that, tries to use the situation to exploit, like, the news. They're not like feeling sorry that my mom has to take care of two kids, not really giving a f*** that my stepdad… 99 percent chance that he's dead. Doesn't care how we feel."

Szasz, who according to his Facebook profile is a Digital Creator, further revealed that his family is getting trolled and has been "getting hate mail" while they have been struggling emotionally. He said:

"It's just f---ed up to have Cardi B behind it. Cardi B, f---ing grow up. Get some class. You're tasteless."

Cardi B slammed the late billionaire's son after he shared a post on his Facebook handle about his missing father, and hours later posted a picture of himself attending a Blink-182 concert.

Brian Szasz said the search for his now-deceased stepfather left him with sleepless nights

In his other Instagram story video, Brian Szasz shared how the situation with his now-deceased stepfather missing took physical and emotional turmoil on him. Revealing that he was unable to sleep, Szasz said:

“This whole situation is a f------ nightmare though, everything about it, especially what Hamish is going through down there, it’s just f------ God awful. I really appreciate the love and support. I haven’t slept in days, it’s not about me, obviously just too worried about my mom and the situation.”

He said that, unlike people's assumptions, he is not "rocking out or whatever." Brian Szasz also tried to clear up "the facts" around the controversy related to him and his family.

He said he only has "about $100" to his name. Brian Szasz also can't get on a flight because he does not have a passport as well as a "legal situation" that forbids him from traveling anywhere.

"I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn't like I was having super fun. It wasn't like I was celebrating, having a great time."

Brian Szasz said he was trying to distract himself from the situation for a while before getting "back into the drama."

"I was kind of just listening to some of my all-time favorite songs, nodding my head, and just trying to get off the phone for maybe two hours or so and come right back into the drama. The submarine is stuck at the damn Titanic. There's nothing I can do for the situation at all, so that's the truth."

On Thursday, June 22, US Navy officially announced that the OceanGate submersible crashed the same day it took a dive to explore the wrecks of RMS Titanic. OceanGate confirmed that all passengers have unfortunately passed away.

The submersible had four passengers aside from billionaire Harding. French Titanic expert and retired diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, and British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, were also present onboard and are now dead.

