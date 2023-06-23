What happens to the human body when a submarine implodes? Debris field found in search for missing Titanic submersible

The search for the Titan submersible is ongoing and now a debris field has been discovered near the Titanic wreckage by a deep sea robot. The news was revealed by the U.S. Coast Guard on June 22, 2023, and experts are busy analyzing the information found by the remotely operated vehicle.

There have been online discussions amongst netizens about the Titan imploding and what could happen to the passengers inside in that situation. According to the website En, if the submarine is at or below about 200 feet underwater, the water pressure will lead to a person's death. However, death will be instant at 500 feet.

Mario Nawfal @MarioNawfal BREAKING: Friend of 2 of the missing passengers has confirmed that the debris found earlier today is from the Titan submersible. He received the confirmation live via Whatsapp.



This confirms what we've been assuming since yesterday:



1. The submersible had a catastrophic… BREAKING: Friend of 2 of the missing passengers has confirmed that the debris found earlier today is from the Titan submersible. He received the confirmation live via Whatsapp.This confirms what we've been assuming since yesterday:1. The submersible had a catastrophic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨BREAKING: Friend of 2 of the missing passengers has confirmed that the debris found earlier today is from the Titan submersible. He received the confirmation live via Whatsapp.This confirms what we've been assuming since yesterday:1. The submersible had a catastrophic… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/fjx27syreV

A Canadian vessel has deployed a robot that reached the sea floor near the wreckage to search for Titan. Another robot was deployed by a French vessel on June 22 to help with the search and rescue mission.

Noises near the wreckage were detected on Wednesday and this has increased the hope of finding the missing passengers. Meanwhile, the remote-controlled underwater vehicles searching for the vessel have not found anything so far and have warned that the sounds might not be coming out of Titan.

Experts share their opinion on what might have happened to the submersible and its 5 passengers

Ever since the Titan submersible went missing, experts have given their opinion on what might have happened to the vehicle. A few have stated that the vehicle might be stuck somewhere in the Titanic wreckage.

Some others have stated that the vehicle might have imploded:

"Worst situation is something happened to the hull. Our fear is that it imploded at around 3,200 meters," Titanic expedition leader G. Michael Harris stated.

He added that the fate of the vehicle cannot be predicted for now considering that the Titanic wreckage is located 13,000 feet below sea level. Harris mentioned that some dos and don'ts come with such an expedition and it is important for everyone to follow the rules.

In an interview with The Mirror, Real Admiral John Mauger said that the vehicle might have been trapped in the wreckage and there is no equipment to search towards the bottom. It has a lot of debris, making the search more difficult.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard is hopeful that the submersible is floating on the surface somewhere and this will make things easy for everyone. While the whereabouts of the vehicle remain unknown, the situation has increased concern among the public as there was only 96 hours of oxygen supply inside the vehicle.

OceanGate Expeditions charged $250,000 for each passenger

The Titan submersible went missing on June 18, 2023, with five passengers onboard. The passengers included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, French titanic expert Henri Nargeleot, British businessman Shahzana Dawood and his son Suleman.

The vehicle's journey started on Friday from St John's, Newfoundland, Canada. Hamish revealed in a Facebook post that it was the first manned mission to the Titanic in 2023 and that they were prepared to go on the journey the next day as the weather condition was showing improvement.

The submersible dived in at 12 pm on Sunday but it went missing after 1 hour 45 minutes. After it did not reach the surface at 7 pm, US Coast Guard received a missing report and the rescue operations by different authorities started from Monday. A French robot called Victor 6000 has also joined the mission.

Poll : 0 votes