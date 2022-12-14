Blink 182 Funko Pop: Where to buy, price, Hot Topic sale, and all you need to know

American rock band Blink 182 is the latest to launch their Funko Pop figurines. The figures are titled Pixelated Runners and are inspired by the scenes of their 1999 video for their single, What’s My Age Again? The video features the trio running naked on the streets of Los Angeles.

The figurines entail the band’s member trio Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker, and Mark Hoppus from their Marcos Sanga-directed video. The song's video was released in 1999 and was from their third album, Enema of the State, a multi-platinum album.

Pop Funk’s website describes the product as:

“Commemorate one of Blink-182's best music videos with this Funko Pop! set. Inspired by their "What's My Age Again?" video, this set includes Pop! Mark, Pop! Travis and Pop! Tom baring it all as they run their way into your collection.”

The three figurines are being sold as a set and not separately.

Blink 182 Funko Pop price and other details

Blink 182 Pixelated Runners set is currently available via Hot Topic and Shop Bompa. The figurines are priced at $32.90, and like in the video, they have tattoos across their chest and torso. The lower half of the vinyl figurine’s exposed body is pixelated.

At the time of writing this article, Blink 182 What’s My Age Again? figurines were sold out on Shop Bompa. However, they were available via Hot Topic’s website, and there is also a 50 percent sale for a short interval on the site.

DeLonge returned to Blink 182 earlier this year

The vinyl figurine set’s release comes after Tom DeLonge returned to Blink 182 earlier this year, after which the trio announced a new album and a world tour. The Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba filled in for DeLonge’s absence and also recorded an album with the group titled California in 2016.

DeLonge thanked Skiba in a personal note and shared its screenshot on Instagram.

“I sent this to Matt personally, but it’s important for the world to know that I honor him. Thank you, @matttskiba.”

Read the entire message in the post below:

The trio also released their single titled Edging in October, shortly after getting reunited.

The band, whose original lineup reunited for the first time in 10 years, has also announced an extensive tour scheduled to kick off in March next year. The tour will feature shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and stretch through 2024. They will also make appearances at the Lollapalooza and When we Young festivals in 2023.

The trio will receive support from various bands throughout their tour. These bands include Wallows, followed by Turnstile on their North America tour. For the European leg of their tour, the band will receive support from The Story So Far, followed by their Australia and New Zealand 2024 Tour dates, where they will be backed by Rise Against.

Poll : 0 votes